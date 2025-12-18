Simone Biles Slammed by PETA for Purchasing Dog Who Underwent 'Unnecessary and Painful' Ear 'Mutilation': Read the Scathing Message

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens are under fire from PETA after purchasing a dog whose ears were "cropped or chopped off." According to the organization, the "mutilation" procedure is purely for cosmetic reasons and is painful for the animal, prompting them to send the couple an email scolding their purchase.

Article continues below advertisement

PETA Slams Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens for Dog's Cropped Ears

Source: @simonebiles/instagram PETA criticized Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens for buying a dog who underwent an unnecessary ear mutilation.

"Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, is permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look, as you can see HERE," the organization penned in their scathing letter. "Many veterinarians refuse to perform the procedure, which has been banned in many European countries." They also said the process is "unnecessary" for a dog to live a healthy life.

Article continues below advertisement

PETA Encouraged Adopting Over Purchasing Pets

The group also condemned the married couple for purchasing a dog instead of adopting one from a shelter. "As long as people continue to buy dogs when so many await loving homes, we will always be in a homeless animal crisis," they explained. "Imagine what it’s like to work in a shelter — agonizing every second about the flood of animals coming in and working tirelessly to try and find homes for those who fill cages — only to see someone of your popularity and influence posing for a breeder’s Instagram page."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Biles was also scolded for buying a dog instead of adopting one from a shelter.

"It’s simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need," they noted of the couple's recent addition. PETA concluded their letter by writing, "We hope next time you’ll be kind and adopt one of the millions of animals dreaming of a better life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @simonebiles/instagram The breeder's Instagram page posted a photo of the couple with their new dog on Sunday, December 14.

The news about the puppy came out when the breeder posted photos from the athletes' visit. "We would like to give a monster shoutout to @simonebiles @jowens and @joshua_blackwell. We truly appreciate you all for selecting @regalempiredobermans to provide you with your new Doberman puppies," the caption read. "We know they will be great additions to your families!"

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Criticized the Purchase as Well

Source: mega Social media users blasted the Olympian and her spouse.