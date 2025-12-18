or
Simone Biles Slammed by PETA for Purchasing Dog Who Underwent 'Unnecessary and Painful' Ear 'Mutilation': Read the Scathing Message

Photo of Simone Biles
Source: mega

Simone Biles and her husband were criticized over the puppy they recently purchased.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens are under fire from PETA after purchasing a dog whose ears were "cropped or chopped off."

According to the organization, the "mutilation" procedure is purely for cosmetic reasons and is painful for the animal, prompting them to send the couple an email scolding their purchase.

PETA Slams Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens for Dog's Cropped Ears

Photo of PETA criticized Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens for buying a dog who underwent an unnecessary ear mutilation.
Source: @simonebiles/instagram

"Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, is permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look, as you can see HERE," the organization penned in their scathing letter. "Many veterinarians refuse to perform the procedure, which has been banned in many European countries."

They also said the process is "unnecessary" for a dog to live a healthy life.

PETA Encouraged Adopting Over Purchasing Pets

Source: @regalempiredobermans/instagram

PETA said the cosmetic procedure is 'cruel' and 'excruciatingly painful' for the dog.

The group also condemned the married couple for purchasing a dog instead of adopting one from a shelter.

"As long as people continue to buy dogs when so many await loving homes, we will always be in a homeless animal crisis," they explained. "Imagine what it’s like to work in a shelter — agonizing every second about the flood of animals coming in and working tirelessly to try and find homes for those who fill cages — only to see someone of your popularity and influence posing for a breeder’s Instagram page."

MORE ON:
Simone Biles

Photo of Biles was also scolded for buying a dog instead of adopting one from a shelter.
Source: mega

"It’s simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need," they noted of the couple's recent addition.

PETA concluded their letter by writing, "We hope next time you’ll be kind and adopt one of the millions of animals dreaming of a better life."

Photo of The breeder's Instagram page posted a photo of the couple with their new dog on Sunday, December 14.
Source: @simonebiles/instagram

The news about the puppy came out when the breeder posted photos from the athletes' visit.

"We would like to give a monster shoutout to @simonebiles @jowens and @joshua_blackwell. We truly appreciate you all for selecting @regalempiredobermans to provide you with your new Doberman puppies," the caption read. "We know they will be great additions to your families!"

Social Media Users Criticized the Purchase as Well

Photo of Social media users blasted the Olympian and her spouse.
Source: mega

The upload received over 1,000 comments, many of which agreed with PETA's stance.

"@simonebiles shame on you and the comments from the guy profiting, absolutely disgusting," one social media user wrote, while another asked the breeders, "Why do you still dock the ears? It’s cruelty and purely cosmetic for human enjoyment."

"D--- — so sad to see this from Simone :( I love so much about her," a third person expressed. "I hope this is ignorance and she learns and vows to never support breeders again #adoptdontshop."

