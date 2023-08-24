Britney Spears Slammed by PETA for Buying New Puppy Instead of Adopting Shelter Pooch: 'She Chose to Be Toxic'

"When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse," a rep for the organization stated. "With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life."

"She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives," the group added, taking a dig at Spears by referencing one of her hit songs.