Britney Spears Slammed by PETA for Buying New Puppy Instead of Adopting Shelter Pooch: 'She Chose to Be Toxic'
Britney Spears just can't win these days.
Following her nasty divorce from Sam Asghari, the superstar bought a cute pup to keep her company — but PETA is calling her out for purchasing the pooch instead of adopting one from a shelter.
"When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse," a rep for the organization stated. "With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life."
"She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives," the group added, taking a dig at Spears by referencing one of her hit songs.
The mom-of-two, 41, showed off her furry friend via instagram on Wednesday, August 23, writing alongside a video, "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it 🤦🏼♀️ 🤦🏼♀️ 🤦🏼♀️ !!!"
In the clip, the tiny pooch ran around her feet until she picked it up, and in another moment, Snow walked on top of the "I Wanna Go" crooner as she laid in bed.
Before the purchase, Spears and Asghari — who filed for divorce on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences — shared five dogs. In the wake of the split, the personal trainer, 29 got sole custody of their biggest canine, a Doberman.
The Crossroads actress kept custody of their other four pets.
An insider claimed the estranged spouses were "happy" with the custody arrangement.
"Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs," the source told Page Six. "But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui."
Spears confirmed the breakup a few days after news broke.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she noted. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"
TMZ obtained the statement from PETA.