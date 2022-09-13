SIMON MILLER Gives A Sweet Dose Of Styles At SS2023 NYFW Event
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Sugar, spice and everything nice: That’s what the SIMON MILLER New York Fashion Week show was made of.
On Friday, September 9, a studio in Greenwich Village was transformed into a Candy Village for the evening.
Stars Amanda Steele, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Annie Hamilton and Tessa Brooks joined SIMON MILLER CEO and Creative Director Chelsea Hansford for a sweet NYFW-style treat to debut the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
KATE SPADE SPRING/SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION DEBUTS AT NYFW UNDER NEW DIRECTION OF TOM MORA & JENNIFER LYU
Drawing inspiration from the textures and rich tones of natural candies of the tropics, the spring/summer campaign from SIMON MILLER gives self-expression through fashion a sweet twist.
The brand that’s known for playing up the fun in every outfit is using the latest collection to celebrate its mantra in new ways. In a press release for the collection, Hansford explained how she "dreams of a world where clothes are candy and candy are clothes."
Inspired by the rich flakes of coconut, twists of licorice and punchy hues of candied delight, a dreamwork of designs was crafted. Swirling patterns, chunky ruched fabrics and iridescent details can be found throughout the spring/summer 2023 designs.
Guests who attended the Candy Village for New York Fashion Week enjoyed sips provided by Lo-Fi Aperitifs and intricate exotic food designs by Bad Taste.
An immersive and interactive art installation complimented the gallery from sculpture artist Leonard Urso.
RICKEY THOMPSON, CAMILLE KOSTEK, NICK VIALL & MORE TURN OUT FOR REBECCA MINKOFF SS2023 COLLECTION AT NYFW
In honor of the SIMON MILLER New York Fashion Week show, OK! Magazine has rounded up a few of our favorite fun designs from the brand.
Scroll through OK! Magazine’s SIMON MILLER picks, available to shop today.
The Hustle Piko Striped Halter-neck Midi Dress by SIMON MILLER retails for $395 at saksfifthavenue.com.