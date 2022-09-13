SIMON MILLER Gives A Sweet Dose Of Styles At SS2023 NYFW Event

Sugar, spice and everything nice: That’s what the SIMON MILLER New York Fashion Week show was made of.

On Friday, September 9, a studio in Greenwich Village was transformed into a Candy Village for the evening.

Stars Amanda Steele, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Annie Hamilton and Tessa Brooks joined SIMON MILLER CEO and Creative Director Chelsea Hansford for a sweet NYFW-style treat to debut the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

KATE SPADE SPRING/SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION DEBUTS AT NYFW UNDER NEW DIRECTION OF TOM MORA & JENNIFER LYU