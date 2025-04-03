Simu Liu Flaunts Six-Pack Abs in Shirtless Post: Photos
Simu Liu showed off his superhero six-pack in a set of sultry social media photos.
On Wednesday, April 2, the Canadian actor, 35, stripped down, wearing nothing but a pair of gray sweatpants and a gold necklace as he bared his toned abs.
The Marvel star captioned the Instagram post, which appeared to be taken inside his home gym, "abracadabra."
Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the actor's lean physique.
"Shang Chi Is Back," one user said, referencing his 2021 action film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Another person alluded to his role as Ken in the Barbie blockbuster, writing, "I think he's lost his shirt. He can be my Ken."
Liu is no stranger to shirtless social media selfies, as he posted a mirror snapshot in October 2024, wearing nothing but blue bottoms and a silver watch.
In a March ad campaign for Chinese soup dumpling company MiLá, where he serves as Chief Content Officer, the A-lister was seen relaxing in a bubble bath, eating soup dumplings with chopsticks. The post announced the arrival of MiLá dumplings in Costco stores across Eastern Canada, and Liu said he would be making an appearance at the Markham location to celebrate.
Liu announced on March 26 that he would be making his return to the Marvel franchise in Avengers: Doomsday, to be released on May 1, 2026. For his second Marvel film, he will be returning as Shang-Chi, who is the first leading Asian character in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.
He stars alongside fellow Marvel vets, including Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm. Halle Berry will not be returning to reprise her role as Storm.
Liu also hosts the upcoming Hulu competition show Got to Get Out, which follows 20 contestants living in a mansion together for 10 days. The group is put through a series of physical and mental challenges for a chance to win a $1 million grand prize.
The cast features reality TV favorites and rookies, including Val Chmerkovskiy from Dancing With the Stars, Clare Crawley from The Bachelor, Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NFL star Rashad Jennings and Spencer Pratt from The Hills.
Liu introduces the trailer of the series — which premieres April 11 — by declaring, "You're about to see a game play out."
"20 strangers, locked in a house. They will receive clues to help them escape and steal a prize climbing to a million dollars. What's stopping them? Each other," he adds.