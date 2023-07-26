Singer Sinéad O'Connor Dead at Age 56 After Years of Mental Health Struggles

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family confirmed in a Wednesday, July 26, statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The devastating turn of events comes a year after her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life after running away from a mental hospital. In her final tweet, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" artist penned, "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul."