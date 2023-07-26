Singer Sinéad O'Connor Dead at Age 56 After Years of Mental Health Struggles
Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56.
According to The Irish Times, the singer has passed away after years of struggling with her mental health — although O'Connor's cause of death has not been revealed.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family confirmed in a Wednesday, July 26, statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
The devastating turn of events comes a year after her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life after running away from a mental hospital. In her final tweet, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" artist penned, "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul."
O'Connor found success in 1990 with her No. 1 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," a song written and composed by Prince. Before her passing, she'd released 10 albums, most recently 2014's I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss.
After years of huge musical success, O'Connor announced her retirement in 2021. However, mere days later she revealed she was not done creating art. "I love my job. Making music that is. I don’t like the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walls of prejudice every day to make a living," she wrote on social media at the time.
In June 2022, the '90s star canceled all of her concert performances to fully focus on her “health and well-being.” At the time, her management team said in a statement, "We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022."
"Thank you to Sinead’s friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period. The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead," the message concluded.
If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.