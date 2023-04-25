Singer, Activist & Actor Harry Belafonte Dead at 96

Belafonte was one of the first Black performers to gain a loyal following once he ventured into film and singing. He will also be remembered for participating in protest marches and benefit concerts and worked closely with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2018, Belafonte spoke out about Martin Luther King and how he was inspired by him.

"When I went and heard him speak, I was blown away. This guy was 24. I was 26. His moral sense was quite keen, and it drove his politics. Once he'd hit that stride, and that was going to be his base. He then began to reach out and become far more open to ideas and things. The more he relied on us, the more we found comfort supplying with whatever resources. Mine was to run my mouth and be propaganda. In following Martin, the path was very clear. What we were achieving was very obvious, and the more we saw achievement, the more we were enabled," he shared.