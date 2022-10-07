Singer GAYLE Had 'No Idea' Her Hit Song 'Abcdefu' Would Go Viral: 'I Feel Very Grateful'

Clearly, fans want more from GAYLE, which is why her new single "fmk" with blackbear has already garnered over 1 million streams so far.

"I liked the concept of 'fmk' because of the experiences that I've had in relationships when I was younger. When I'm in love with somebody, it can give me the ability to feel very intense things towards them and for them, and so it gives me the ability to both love them and hate them fully," she explains of the bop. "And instead of writing a sad song about it and talking about how it's bad thing, I just wanted to write a fun song about fully accepting my toxicity in relationships at times."

"I'm so happy with 'fmk' and where it is and where it's going. I'm honored that blackbear jumped on this song and I'm so excited that his fanbase has been listening to the song, and so is mine. And I'm very excited for the future of this song," she adds.