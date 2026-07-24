Singer Nivea Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis at 44: 'I’ve Been Going Through Treatment'

Article continues below advertisement

Nivea B. Hamilton has opened up about her cancer diagnosis. The singer appeared on Brian Freeman’s Cadillac Chronicles TV on Tuesday, July 21, where she shared the news, saying she's “very grateful for life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nivea Said Her Treatment Is 'Going Great'

Source: @thisisnivea/Instgaram Nivea said her treatment is 'going great.'

“I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year," the 44-year-old told the host. “I am so grateful to God. I’ve been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue,” she added. She also noted that her ongoing health battle changed her outlook on life. “It’s so cliché to say you don’t know the time nor the hour, but it’s true,” she said. “It just helped me put a lot of things in perspective, and I live in gratitude religiously,” the mom-of-four added. The R&B singer also revealed that she's now “doing things I want to do.” “I'm definitely back into my music,” she told Freeman.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thisisnivea/Instgaram Nivea shared that she is taking this time to spend more time with her four children.

“I'm going to school for audio engineering. I've always wanted to learn how to engineer and mixing engineering in particular,” the “Don't Mess With My Man” singer said. Nivea shares daughter Navy Nash, 21, and twins London Nash and Christian Nash, 20, with ex-husband The-Dream, and Neal Carter, 16, with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne. She also said she's taking this time to focus on “loving on my children, and just being grateful and taking every opportunity that comes my way.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nivea Shared Details of Her Cancer Diagnosis

Source: @thisisnivea/Instgaram Nivea revealed that she was puzzled to learn that CML is neither hereditary nor something that occurs due to lifestyle.

Nivea shared a statement detailing her cancer diagnosis with People on July 23. “I was diagnosed with CML(Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) in early 2026,” she stated. “As incredibly surprised as I was to have the diagnosis confirmed after [two] (because the [first] one wasn’t successful) bone marrow biopsy procedures, I was profoundly thankful that it wasn’t Blast [blastoma]. Which would have meant chemotherapy as part of the treatment,” she added. She also remarked that “learning CML isn’t hereditary nor something ‘I did’ to cause it, was a relief yet still a bit puzzling.”

Source: @thisisnivea/Instgaram Nivea said her cancer diagnosis changed her perspective of life.