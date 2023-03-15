Tamar Braxton, Nivea & Evelyn Lozada Are Showcasing The Power Of Sisterhood With Their New Series 'Queen's Court'

While discussing their journeys, the group didn't ignore the significance of having a dating show highlighting Black and Brown women — Braxton and Nivea are both African American and Lozada is Puerto Rican.

"It's time for Black and Brown girls to have an opportunity to put themselves out there publicly. Because when you watch shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, it does not resonate with us at all," the "All The Way Home" songstress admits. "I think that this is a true depiction of how dating is for us."