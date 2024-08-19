Officially Shiloh Jolie: Brad Pitt and Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie's Daughter Granted Name Change After Filing on 18th Birthday
And just like that, Shiloh Jolie has legally cut all ties from her father, Brad Pitt.
Born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of the Bullet Train star and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie will now legal identify as Shiloh Jolie.
The teenager was officially granted the name change nearly three months after initially filing to drop "Pitt" from her last name on her birthday back in May, when she became a legal adult, a news publication confirmed.
The update comes after Shiloh faced a setback last month, when her petition to change her name was postponed due to an issue behind the scenes.
"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," Shiloh's lawyer Peter Levine said in a statement obtained by the news publication in July. "Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."
Despite the small hiccup, Shiloh successfully completed other parts of California's name-changing process — including her need to publish an announcement in the Los Angeles Times revealed her decision to submit paperwork in hopes of legally making her name "Shiloh Jolie."
California law requires the legal forms to be published in the legal notice section of a newspaper for at least one month before a judge is able to approve the petition.
Shiloh dropping Pitt from her formerly-hyphenated last name was one of the clearest, public signs she's given that she's severely estranged from her father.
In response to the heartbreaking dig, a source close to Brad claimed the Fight Club star was "aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name."
"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad," the insider continued of Brad and Angelina — who share six kids, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Shiloh, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15. "He loves his children and misses them."
Zahara and Vivienne have also publicly identified simply with the last name "Jolie," however they have yet to make the switch legally.
Nearly all of the A-list exes' children are believed to have sided with their mother following Brad and Angelina's brutal split in 2016. The former flames' divorce was drawn out for years, with the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars still fighting in court over their shared French winery, Château Miraval.
