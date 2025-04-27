Single Erika Jayne Nearly Spills Out of Sultry Black Bathing Suit Following Split From Tom Girardi: Photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, 53, looked stunning in a revealing bathing suit in an Instagram post from Saturday, April 26. The self-proclaimed “Pretty Mess” used the balcony of her hotel room as the perfect setting for a photoshoot.
With the sun gleaming on her tanned, toned body, the fashionista posed with her legs open. Jayne’s barely-there garment covered just enough of her skin to make it appropriate to post on Instagram, however, she nearly spilled out of the sultry black one-piece.
The “Painkillr” singer styled her blonde locks in a high ponytail, while she accessorized with bold silver earrings and golden stilettos. The star looked confident as she embraced the racy look.
Her glam was bolder than usual, as she rocked a dark eyeshadow and brown lipstick. Her eyebrows were well-defined, and her cheekbones were highlighted with a shimmery compact.
Jayne’s steamy photoshoot was taken at The Tryst hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The accommodation’s Instagram account states they are a “collection of luxury boutique hotels in the world's top LGBT destinations where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior” — a vibe that certainly resonates with the RHOBH star.
The entertainer also shared videos to her IG Story where she could be seen standing behind a DJ booth at a day party.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey was also in attendance in Mexico, as she, Jayne and other TV personalities were welcomed to celebrate the grand opening of The Tryst.
Jayne reposted a photo of herself and Bailey to her IG Story. Both stars looked glamorous as they enjoyed the nightlife.
- 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Shares Topless Throwback Photo Amid Messy Divorce
- Erika Jayne Abandons Glam For Grocery Run After Being Roasted For Tone-Deaf Photo Shoot As Embezzlement Suit Heats Up
- Erika Jayne 'Finally' On Vacation After Tumultuous 'RHOBH' Finale As Legal Battle With Ex Tom Girardi Rages On
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Many celebs flocked to the singer’s comments section, where they complimented her for her ageless beauty.
“Stunner,” wrote RHOBH costar Kyle Richards.
“Absolute showstopper,” penned Renee Graziano of Mob Wives.
Lisa Rinna joined that chat by writing, “BODDDDDY.”
Jayne, who is still single after her 2020 divorce filing from Tom Girardi, 85, admitted on Bravo’s RHOBH After Show that she’s ready to move forward and never look back. “Did it really hurt? Did I grieve this for a long time? For many reasons, many layers, yes,” she said. “Does it hurt less and less every day? Now, yes. It’s time to move on.”
Jayne added, “It doesn't have quite the claws that it did,” before referencing Girardi’s legal situation. “Could I have ever foreseen that this is the way that this man’s life would have ended? No.”
Girardi was found guilty in August 2024 after an ongoing investigation for wire fraud and embezzlement.