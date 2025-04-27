Single Erika Jayne Nearly Spills Out of Sultry Black Bathing Suit Following Split From Tom Girardi: Photos

The “Painkillr” singer styled her blonde locks in a high ponytail, while she accessorized with bold silver earrings and golden stilettos. The star looked confident as she embraced the racy look.

Her glam was bolder than usual, as she rocked a dark eyeshadow and brown lipstick. Her eyebrows were well-defined, and her cheekbones were highlighted with a shimmery compact.

Jayne’s steamy photoshoot was taken at The Tryst hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The accommodation’s Instagram account states they are a “collection of luxury boutique hotels in the world's top LGBT destinations where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior” — a vibe that certainly resonates with the RHOBH star.