Erika Jayne Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Was Convicted of Embezzling Over $15 Million: Photos
Has Tom Girardi’s conviction put Erika Jayne in a bad mood?
On Wednesday, August 28, the blonde beauty, 53, was spotted in West Hollywood for the first time since her estranged husband was convicted of embezzling more than $15 million from his clients the day before.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked somber as she exited a car in a casual ensemble. The mother-of-one stepped out in slides, gray sweatpants, a black long sleeves T-shirt and a black baseball cap while rocking a bare face for her outing. The celeb had her hands full as she carried sunglasses, a Coca-Cola and her phone.
The sighting came after Girardi — whom Jayne married in 2000 and filed for divorce from in 2020 — was found guilty on all four counts of wire fraud after a multiple-week trial.
"Tom Girardi built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a 'Champion of Justice,'" attorney Martin Estrada said, per CBS News. "In reality, he was a Robin-Hood-in-reverse, stealing from the needy to support a lavish, Hollywood lifestyle."
The conviction came after the businessman was accused of running a 10-year Ponzi scheme, where he defrauded millions of dollars in settlement funds. Girardi, 85, faces up to 20 years in prison for each guilty charge.
Girardi stole the cash to keep up his extravagant lifestyle as he spent the money on private jets, expensive jewelry, a California mansion and things for Jayne.
During the trial, Girardi’s public defender, Charles Snyder, argued Girardi’s dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnoses excuse him from being liable for his actions. The defense also claimed that the other members of the Girardi-Keese law firm had been stealing funds "hand over fist" as well.
"Girardi was not paying close attention,” the attorney alleged, noting Girardi "got old, got sick, and lost his mind.”
Last week, Girardi told prosecutors, “The last thing I would do would be to take someone’s money. I wouldn’t think of it.”
Despite Snyder’s efforts, attorney Ali Moghaddas insisted Girardi knew what he was doing.
"He wanted the outside world to believe he was fighting for people who couldn't help themselves," the legal mind shared in court.
Following his conviction, a journalist from the Los Angeles Times claimed "a reporter asked Girardi if he wanted to comment on the verdict," to which "he chuckled and said, 'No. No.'"