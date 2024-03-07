Erika Jayne 'Thought About Killing' Herself 'Many Times' During Estranged Husband Tom Girardi's Legal Battle

Erika Jayne struggled to find something to live for when her estranged husband Tom Girardi's legal woes first came to light.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, opened up about her suicidal thoughts during her new Bravo special Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, which aired Wednesday, March 6, and credited her son, Tommy Zizzo, 30, for saving her life.