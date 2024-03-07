Erika Jayne 'Thought About Killing' Herself 'Many Times' During Estranged Husband Tom Girardi's Legal Battle
Erika Jayne struggled to find something to live for when her estranged husband Tom Girardi's legal woes first came to light.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, opened up about her suicidal thoughts during her new Bravo special Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, which aired Wednesday, March 6, and credited her son, Tommy Zizzo, 30, for saving her life.
"There was nothing hopeful on the horizon for years. That’s when you’re like, 'Well, why am I here?'" admitted Jayne, who has been separated from Girardi, 84, since 2020, though the spouses never officially settled their split. "I thought about killing myself many times."
The reality star said she "would talk to" her son, telling him: "I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be here."
Luckily, Zizzo, whom Jayne welcomed during a previous marriage in the '90s, encouraged his mother to not give up.
"He was like, '…Here’s what you’re going to do. You’re gonna dig your heels in and you're going to fight like a motherf----- and you're going to show everyone that they were wrong and you were right and then we can have this conversation after that,'" the RHOBH star recalled of her son's advice. "'But until then, you’re going to fight.'"
The blonde beauty filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after almost 21 years of marriage.
Soon after, Girardi was hit with numerous lawsuits in connection to him allegedly embezzling more than $15 million worth of client funds for his own personal spending.
While Jayne is still entangled in some civil court cases, the reality television personality vehemently denied any knowledge or involvement in her estranged husband's alleged illegal activity.
In August 2020, the mom-of-one was cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to the disbarred lawyer's case.
Girardi is set to appear in court in May after a judge declared him competent to stand trial despite him claiming he suffers from late-onset Alzheimer's and dementia.
On behalf of Girardi, Long Beach forensic and clinical psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid wrote in a sworn affidavit that his client's "dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing. His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion," per Page Six.
Court-appointed neuropsychologist Dr. Diana Goldstein didn't appear to buy it, however, as the diagnosis suspiciously came to light right at the height of Girardi's legal troubles.
Girardi currently lives in an assisted-living facility after he was deemed unable to care for himself.
The former Los Angeles attorney was charged with five counts of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison for each count. If found guilty, Girardi's looking at potentially spending the rest of his life behind bars.