Single Jessica Simpson Sizzles and Displays Her Abs in See-Through Dress While Celebrating Her 45th Birthday: Photos

photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson knows how to celebrate her birthday!

By:

July 12 2025, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson celebrated her 45th birthday in style alongside her mom, Tina Ann Drew, 65, and close friends at Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont.

The fashion designer shared a slew of photos from her night out to Instagram on Friday, July 11 — one day after she turned 45 years old.

Jessica Simpson's See-Through Birthday Dress

single jessica simpson abs th birthday photos
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's mom, Tina, was present at her birthday celebration.

Simpson looked flawless in a see-through dress designed with sparkly geometrics. The tiny triangle-shaped bust of her floor-length gown was decked out with silver sequins as her cleavage played peek-a-boo with the camera.

While her enviable birthday dress was tastefully revealing, the mom-of-three donned a pair of black panties underneath to complete the look.

The multi-talented entertainer wore a thick sparkly choker and accessorized with a black handbag. Simpson paired the daring dress with a tuxedo-style coat and platform heels.

Fans Prefer Jessica Simpson's 'Darker' Hair

single jessica simpson abs th birthday
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The actress celebrated her special day at Chateau Marmont.

Her smoky eyeshadow was completely on brand for the singer. Although she is known for her natural blonde locks, Simpson rocked caramel-colored hair.

Fans of The Dukes of Hazzard actress flooded her comments section with plenty of compliments and birthday wishes. One fan noted how her hair color “is right where it belongs,” while another agreed, saying they loved her “darker” tresses.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's New Music Video

jessica simpson abs th birthday photos
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

To celebrate her birthday, Jessica Simpson released a teaser video for her unreleased song 'Fade.'

To commemorate her special day, Simpson released a short clip of the music video for “Fade,” a track on her upcoming EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2.

“To start off my 45th year ‘round the sun, Imma gonna bright side the journey of life by choosin’ to be the HAPPY part of my BIRTHDAY. I’ve been patiently waitin’ for y’all to get a dose of #FADE from the upcomin’ journey through #NashvilleCanyon, Part 2,” she captioned the video posted on her Instagram.

In the music video, Simpson playfully eats pitted cherries while wearing a black latex dress and tights. She also rolls around in a bathtub as she uses red lipstick to write on the wall.

Jessica Simpson Has 'Guys Lining Up' to Date Her

jessica simpson abs th birthday photo
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

An insider recently revealed Jessica Simpson has 'guys lining up to date' her.

Although the songstress is living the single life after announcing her separation from Eric Johnson in January, a source close to Simpson recently revealed she and close friend Kim Kardashian are “having a blast” being courted by interested suitors.

They have guys lining up to date them,” said the insider. “They’re loving the freedom that comes with being single. In some ways, it’s like they’re back in their 20s, talking about the kind of guy they want next and giving each other dating advice. They’re not in any rush to settle down right now. It’s all about having fun and looking hot doing it.”

