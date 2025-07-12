Single Jessica Simpson Sizzles and Displays Her Abs in See-Through Dress While Celebrating Her 45th Birthday: Photos

Jessica Simpson knows how to celebrate her birthday!

The fashion designer shared a slew of photos from her night out to Instagram on Friday, July 11 — one day after she turned 45 years old.

Jessica Simpson celebrated her 45th birthday in style alongside her mom, Tina Ann Drew , 65, and close friends at Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont.

Jessica Simpson's mom, Tina, was present at her birthday celebration.

Simpson looked flawless in a see-through dress designed with sparkly geometrics. The tiny triangle-shaped bust of her floor-length gown was decked out with silver sequins as her cleavage played peek-a-boo with the camera.

While her enviable birthday dress was tastefully revealing, the mom-of-three donned a pair of black panties underneath to complete the look.

The multi-talented entertainer wore a thick sparkly choker and accessorized with a black handbag. Simpson paired the daring dress with a tuxedo-style coat and platform heels.