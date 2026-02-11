Single Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable With New Brunette Hair as She Poses Seductively on a Bed: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson flaunted her new hair with a sultry photo in bed. In a snapshot from Tuesday, February 10, the singer, 45, sported fresh brunette locks as she posed for the camera in a long black dress and stilettos adorned with hearts from her own footwear brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson has new brown hair.

“Some people wear their heart on their sleeve, I wear my heart on my feet 😜,” she captioned her post. Fans gushed over the pop star in the comments section and claimed she’s “aging backward.” “I thought you were Cindy Crawford. You look fantastic!” one user exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson Shows Off New Brown Hair

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson is currently single.

Simpson debuted her new hair in a series of glam photos on February 2. She donned a black lace halter dress, paired with matching tights and a fur coat, as she posed in a hallway covered with picture frames. “The purpose of love is to give love purpose. Happy February,” she wrote. Fans were quick to notice the musician’s hair transformation. “The hair is iconic!!! The best color on you! Stunning!! 😍,” one person exclaimed, while another commented, “This hair color is FIRE 🔥 You look amazing!” “Yes yes yes to the brunette version of you,” a third expressed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Ended Their Marriage

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson was previously married to Eric Johnson.

Simpson’s sultry snaps come a little over a year after she split from her husband 10 years, Eric Johnson. “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.” Although the Price of Beauty alum is single, she is not interested in using reality TV to find a future partner. "I have options, I'm good,” she said last month.

What Is Jessica Simpson's Current Relationship Status?

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson is 'ready' to date again.