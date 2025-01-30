Single Larsa Pippen, 50, Flaunts Toned Figure in Black Bikini After Admitting She Sees Herself Getting Married Again: Photo
Larsa Pippen is in her confident era!
On Wednesday, January 29, the reality star turned heads in her Instagram post, which showed her rocking a black bikini while at a resort's poolside cabana.
"I’ve been chilling lately," the carefree star, 50, captioned the hot shot, which showed off her toned abs.
The mom-of-four's black bikini top featured a cutout in the middle of the chest, while the bottoms were tied with strings. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and held a frozen drink in one hand with her other touching a stand of her wavy hair.
While Pippen has been single since splitting from Marcus Jordan, 34, in March 2023, she recently admitted in an Instagram Q&A that she sees herself getting married again following her 2021 divorce from the father of her four children, Scottie Pippen, 59.
On a December 2024 episode of the "Rogue Energy" podcast, Larsa was asked to describe her ideal man.
"I think he should have two eyes, he should have a cute nose, cute lips, and good teeth... But do we really want to say a 'tall guy?'" she asked herself. "I think maybe that’s not the vibe. Taller guys are more trouble. That’s a fact. The taller you are, you have more options... Maybe we need to date someone that’s, like, 5’7”.
However, the Real Housewives of Miami star admitted she does tend to go for height.
"I want a tall, cute, fun, handsome, smart, independent leader. Is that possible?" Larsa wondered. "I feel like I want to be with a guy that’s a boss that can lead me. I want to be led — it’s never-ending work when you’re dating a guy that you have to constantly be like, ‘You’re great, sweetie, you’re doing it.’"
While she's open to finding love again, the Bravo celeb noted it's "hard" for her to date due to her fame.
"I feel like everyone will end up knowing my business," Larsa explained. "You get to meet someone and you want to see if you even like them in that way, as soon as you’re seen out with that person, you are linked to that person forever. That person is going to be in your Google alerts."
"So I definitely feel like I need to be more cautious going into a new relationship," she added.
Larsa and the NBA legend married in 1997 but split in 2016 — however, they wound up reconciling.
They separated again in 2018, with the divorce being finalized in December 2021.