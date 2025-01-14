Larsa Pippen, 50, Flaunts Her Curves in Black Chanel Bikini: Photo
Larsa Pippen proved age is just a number!
On Tuesday, January 14, the reality star uploaded an Instagram photo of herself to showcase her impressive body while rocking a black string bikini by Chanel.
"Confidence is my best accessory," the mom-of-four, 50, declared in the caption of the shot, in which she sat on a boat in the middle of a scenic backdrop.
Pippen, who had her hair in a ponytail, also rocked a pair of earrings, wayfarer sunglasses and a sparkling necklace. In addition, she set Don Toliver's tune "El Pole" to play in the background.
"LARSA IS A GODDESS 😍🔥❤️," one fan commented on the upload, while Real Housewives of Miami costar Marysol Patton called her a "cutie."
While the TV star has been accused of editing her social media pictures in the past, fans didn't come after for this most recent post.
Pippen also posts seductive shots on her OnlyFans page, though she admitted in 2022 that her father didn't approve of the venture.
"I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform; I think it's amazing," she said at BravoCon. "My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, 'I don't know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.'"
Though she admitted her dad's remark "took my s--- feel away," she still has the page up and running — however, she revealed it's not her first priority.
"Right now, I’m focused on my tequila brand and my jewelry line. OnlyFans, it’s on my list still, it’s just not on the top tier of my priorities now," she shared in an interview. "There’s times I focus on certain businesses [more] than others."
It's believed the Traitors alum is currently single after she and Marcus Jordan ended their nearly two-year romance in March 2024.
When asked about the split on a podcast, she confessed, "I just think we’re on a different journey, you know?"
"I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy," Pippen noted of her ex. "He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me."
When it comes to the future of her love life, she insisted in October 2024, "I'm not really looking for anything,"
"I already feel full from my last relationship," she explained. "I need to just focus on other things at this point. I am working, I am enjoying my family time. I'm good."