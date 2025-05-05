Single Sydney Sweeney Arrives Solo at 2025 Met Gala in Kim Novak-Inspired Miu Miu Dress

She styled her blonde locks in a low ballerina bun with regal curls in the front of her face. The star’s glam makeup was heavy and featured thick black eyeliner as well as a nude lip.

In a red carpet interview with Vogue reporter La La Anthony, the actress discussed why she chose to wear her Miu Miu-designed dress.

“This is my third time going with Miu Miu. I always feel like they bring such beautiful stories to every dress. I am doing a movie with Colman Domingo, so we wanted to just bring that to life, and it’s such a beautiful story,” Sweeney shared.