Single Sydney Sweeney Arrives Solo at 2025 Met Gala in Kim Novak-Inspired Miu Miu Dress
Sydney Sweeney arrived solo to the 2025 Met Gala, where she donned a Miu Miu dress inspired by Kim Novak.
The actress’ dateless night comes on the heels of her breakup from her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino. The couple became engaged in 2022 and started dating in 2018. News of their split went viral this March after she deleted a photo of herself and Davino on Instagram.
Though Sweeney appears to be single, she didn’t let that ruin her invitation to the biggest night in fashion.
Her black floor-length gown featured a large gold brooch and was covered with intricate sequins along with a large cutout above her chest.
She styled her blonde locks in a low ballerina bun with regal curls in the front of her face. The star’s glam makeup was heavy and featured thick black eyeliner as well as a nude lip.
In a red carpet interview with Vogue reporter La La Anthony, the actress discussed why she chose to wear her Miu Miu-designed dress.
“This is my third time going with Miu Miu. I always feel like they bring such beautiful stories to every dress. I am doing a movie with Colman Domingo, so we wanted to just bring that to life, and it’s such a beautiful story,” Sweeney shared.
The Hollywood star is currently filming Season 3 of the HBO hit show Euphoria, where she will reprise her role as Cassie Howard.
In a 2024 interview with People, Sweeney opened up about how her character’s “crazy” side was fun for her to transform into.
“I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me, and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it. I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me,” she said.
Sweeney told the outlet that although filming the upcoming season began three years after Season 2 production, she’s “open for whatever’s to come,” adding, “We did have a long time between Season 1 and Season 2, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me.”
She continued, “I’m kind of just learning as I go… But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life.”
Season 3 of Euphoria is expected to be released in 2026.