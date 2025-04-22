Sydney Sweeney and Ex Jonathan Davino Reunite for Second Time Since Calling Off Their Engagement
Sydney Sweeney and ex Jonathan Davino are still in each other's lives despite calling off their engagement.
This past weekend, the pair was photographed in the Florida Keys together, with the actress bringing along her new puppy, Sully Bear.
The Euphoria lead, 27, tried to avoid being recognized as she wore a baseball cap, sunglasses, a big white sweater and denim shorts as her dog was cradled in her arms.
Davino, 41, had a smile on his face during the stroll, where he was seen donning a light gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black baseball cap and sunglasses.
A report claimed the two were leaving a Los Angeles eatery after having lunch together.
The outing marked the second time the exes were seen since the split news, as they were also spotted eating together on April 6.
As OK! reported, the pair began dating in 2018 and became engaged in 2022, but earlier this year, breakup rumors began to swirl as it was revealed the movie star was living on her own at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Sweeney further fueled the speculation in March after she deleted an Instagram photo of the exes kissing.
At the end of last month, multiple outlets confirmed they called off their wedding and had actually separated in January.
“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” a source explained to Us Weekly.
“She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship,” the insider continued. “Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”
The timing of the news also sparked buzz that the blonde beauty started dating Anyone But You costar Glen Powell, 36, as she attended his sister Leslie Powell's wedding.
However, the hunk's mom, Cyndy Powell, insisted their relationship was platonic.
"They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend," Cyndy spilled, noting the White Lotus star sent her RSVP in "a long time ago."
"[There's] nothing going on behind closed doors," she declared. "He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long."
"They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point," the matriarch noted. "But he’s got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he’s got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It’s really nice."
TMZ reported on the photos of the exes out with Sydney's dog.