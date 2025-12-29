'Sister Wives' Bombshell: Christine Brown Admits She and Ex-Husband Kody Are Blood 'Related'

Article continues below advertisement

The Sister Wives family tree just got a little more tangled, as Christine Brown revealed a surprising connection to her ex-husband, Kody Brown. "I knew growing up that I would have to marry a convert because I was literally related to everybody in the church," Christine, 53, confessed during the Sunday, December 28 episode. "I did marry a convert, but I was still related to him, too."

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown Confessed She Was Related to Her Ex-Husband Kody

Source: MEGA Christine and Kody Brown's relationship has played out on the TLC series 'Sister Wives.'

Christine joined the polygamous family as Kody’s third wife in 1994. At the time, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star, 56, was already married to his first wife, Meri Brown, and his second wife, Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown – now Kody’s only remaining wife – later joined the family in 2010. The Cooking With Just Christine star’s confession came during a discussion with her husband, David Woolley, whom she married more than two years after her November 2021 split from Kody.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine and Kody's Family Ties Were a Running 'Joke'

Source: TLC Kody and Christine Brown are third cousins.

"Third cousins, once removed is fully legal," Christine revealed. "Fully. Polygamy's not legal, but [I'm] third cousins, once removed from Kody." Janelle, 56, chimed in, saying it had always been a running “joke” in the family that Christine and Kody were cousins, but no one gave it much thought since the connection was “distant.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Janelle Brown Made Another Surprising Revelation

Source: MEGA Janelle Brown was Kody Brown's second wife.

"I think in the polygamous families, this kind of stuff happens all the time," the mom-of-six said in a confessional interview. "It wasn't the kind of relationship where you saw each other at a family reunion. It was a very distant relationship but they would always joke about being cousins. It's a small community." Janelle previously revealed another surprising familial tie within the Brown family during the November 30 episode, explaining how Kody’s father married her mother after they spiritually wed in 1993.

Janelle's Mom Married Kody's Dad

Source: MEGA Janelle Brown confessed that her mother married her ex-husband,Kody Brown's dad.