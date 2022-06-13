'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Strikes Sultry Pose On Instagram, Says She's Trying To 'Embrace Change' Amid Marital Woes

Ready for her close up! Sister Wives fans hyped up Meri Brown after she worked the camera for an Instagram post.

In the pic, Brown is sitting on the ledge of a porch fence with one hand in her hair and one of her legs raised. The star was dressed casually in a camo tee, olive green bike shorts and sneakers.

"Photo shoot done," she captioned the upload. "@robinlee1971 @lularoe_with_robin_lee1971 this one's for you!! 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥."