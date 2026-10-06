Skeet Ulrich Says He’s Only Watched 'Scream' 3 Times: 'It Held Up'

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Skeet Ulrich may be one-half of the duo behind one of horror cinema’s greatest twists, but he said fans of Scream are probably more familiar with the movie than he is. “Matthew Lillard and I did a live commentary while watching [the original Scream], and I think that’s only the third time I’ve seen it,” Ulrich, 56, said at a recent event. “It held up. We were laughing at ourselves.”

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Ghostface's Identity Was the Film's Great Twist

Source: MEGA Skeet Ulrich is good friends with Matthew Lillard.

Back in 1996, Ulrich and Lillard shocked audiences when they revealed themselves as the dual identity behind the Ghostface killer. (Uh, spoilers!) At the time, the two-killer reveal was a shocking twist, catching viewers off guard after they’d spent the movie carefully tracking the cast and trying to figure out who was unaccounted for whenever Ghostface appeared.

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Source: MEGA Skeet Ulrich said he's only watched the original 'Scream' three times.

The switchup is remembered alongside the film’s overall meta commentary as one of the sharpest narrative tricks from director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson.

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'I'm Proud to Call Him a Friend'

Source: MEGA Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard portrayed another horror duo in 2025's 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2.'

The two went their separate ways after the first film, but Ulrich said that the convention circuit and the renewed attention to the series in recent years brought them back close together. The duo reunited as horror characters again in 2025's Five Nights at Freddy's 2. “We really primarily started doing conventions together, and the dinners after a day of work led to just getting to know each other,” he said. “So I’m proud to call him a friend. He’s somebody I can call and throw anything at and he’s got a good answer and good advice for it.” Ulrich starred as Billy Loomis, boyfriend to Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) in the original, and returned in a dream sequence in Scream 5, appearing to his daughter Sam Carpenter, portrayed by Melissa Barrera. Lillard appeared in Scream 7 as a seemingly resurrected Stu, but was revealed to be a deepfake scheme.

'Without Melissa Barrera and Sam Loomis, There's No Billy Loomis'

Source: MEGA Skeet Ulrich doesn't see himself returning to the 'Scream' franchise without onscreen daughter Melissa Barrera.