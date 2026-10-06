Skeet Ulrich Says He’s Only Watched 'Scream' 3 Times: 'It Held Up'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET
Skeet Ulrich may be one-half of the duo behind one of horror cinema’s greatest twists, but he said fans of Scream are probably more familiar with the movie than he is.
“Matthew Lillard and I did a live commentary while watching [the original Scream], and I think that’s only the third time I’ve seen it,” Ulrich, 56, said at a recent event. “It held up. We were laughing at ourselves.”
Ghostface's Identity Was the Film's Great Twist
Back in 1996, Ulrich and Lillard shocked audiences when they revealed themselves as the dual identity behind the Ghostface killer. (Uh, spoilers!)
At the time, the two-killer reveal was a shocking twist, catching viewers off guard after they’d spent the movie carefully tracking the cast and trying to figure out who was unaccounted for whenever Ghostface appeared.
The switchup is remembered alongside the film’s overall meta commentary as one of the sharpest narrative tricks from director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson.
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- 'Scream' Star Skeet Ulrich Gushes Over His Friendship With Costar Matthew Lillard: 'The Best Person I Know'
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'I'm Proud to Call Him a Friend'
The two went their separate ways after the first film, but Ulrich said that the convention circuit and the renewed attention to the series in recent years brought them back close together. The duo reunited as horror characters again in 2025's Five Nights at Freddy's 2.
“We really primarily started doing conventions together, and the dinners after a day of work led to just getting to know each other,” he said. “So I’m proud to call him a friend. He’s somebody I can call and throw anything at and he’s got a good answer and good advice for it.”
Ulrich starred as Billy Loomis, boyfriend to Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) in the original, and returned in a dream sequence in Scream 5, appearing to his daughter Sam Carpenter, portrayed by Melissa Barrera. Lillard appeared in Scream 7 as a seemingly resurrected Stu, but was revealed to be a deepfake scheme.
'Without Melissa Barrera and Sam Loomis, There's No Billy Loomis'
Ulrich doesn’t foresee returning to the dream sequence role after Barrera’s firing in 2023. “Without Melissa Barerra and Sam Loomis, there’s no Billy Loomis,” he said. “He was in her head. They had their chance at it and didn’t quite get to complete the three-film arc that they talked to me about.”
Although Ghostface performers are notoriously bulletproof and have occasionally come back from seemingly impossible wounds, Ulrich doubts he’ll be returning to the franchise in the flesh, not after multiple stab wounds, a gunshot to the chest and a final shot to the head at the end of the original. “I don’t think a gunshot wound to the head [is survivable],” he noted.
The dead speaking to the living is hardly a new phenomenon for Scream. Jamie Kennedy was killed in Scream 2 but made a memorable return in Scream 3 via the “if you are watching this video, I must be dead” trope. And Lillard was joined by Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger and Laurie Metcalf’s Mrs. Loomis in Scream 7 via the AI deepfake scheme.