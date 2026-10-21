Adult Star Skylar Mae Claims to Know More About Cars Than Her Male Subscribers as She Shows Off Her $400K Lamborghini Purchase
Oct. 21 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Skylar Mae claims she knows more about cars than some of the men who subscribe to her OnlyF--- page.
The online entertainer recently opened up about her passion for luxury vehicles and her $400,000 Lamborghini Urus.
Skylar Mae Knows Her Cars
Mae said her automotive knowledge has caught some of her male subscribers off guard.
"So many men even just subscribe to my OnlyF--- page and just be like, 'Wow, it's insane that a woman knows so much about cars.' I know more about cars than [they do], which is always funny," she exclusively told OK!.
Her love of automobiles began long before her success online.
Mae was inspired by her grandfather, who was a professional race car driver.
Inside the Iconic Batmobile
In a new episode of her OFTV series Cars with Skylar, Mae got an up-close look at the 1989 Batmobile featured in Michael Keaton's Batman film.
The online content creator explored the legendary vehicle's features, including its bulletproof armor, rocket launchers, and machine guns.
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Skylar Mae Finally Bought Her Dream Car
Mae's fascination with luxury cars began when owning one seemed like a far-off fantasy.
"I've always been obsessed with cars, even before I had money. I would sit and just drive past the Lamborghini dealership and be like, wow, one day I hope I could ever get one," she recalled.
The performer revealed that dream finally became a reality.
"I did just buy my dream car, the Lamborghini Urus, and it was $400,000, and I wanted to vomit after," she admitted to OK!.
Skylar Mae Doesn't Judge Men by Their Cars
Despite her appreciation for expensive vehicles, Mae said a man's choice of car would not determine whether she was interested in dating him.
"A guy [who] drives a Ferrari could be the biggest d-------- a------ ever. But then I've also met guys that own Ferraris that are the nicest, humble people ever. Same with a Toyota driver. I'd date either," she shared.
"I know a lot of rich people that drive beat-up cars. Not every rich person has a nice car," Mae added.
Her views on dating extend to money, too.
Mae, who reportedly earns more than $1 million monthly, previously told OK! that she wouldn't mind being the higher earner in a relationship.
"I would 100% date someone who earns significantly less than me," Mae stated.
"I'll be happy as long as they're a good human, they're happy every day, they're working, and they're very motivated in life," she continued.
The online content creator explained, "It's very important that they have their own goals and ambitions, even if they don't make nearly as much as I do. They could be making $30,000 a year."