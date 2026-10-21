Adult Star Skylar Mae Claims to Know More About Cars Than Her Male Subscribers as She Shows Off Her $400K Lamborghini Purchase

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Skylar Mae claims she knows more about cars than some of the men who subscribe to her OnlyF--- page. The online entertainer recently opened up about her passion for luxury vehicles and her $400,000 Lamborghini Urus.

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Skylar Mae Knows Her Cars

Source: SKYLAR MAE Skylae Mae's grandfather was a professional race car driver.

Mae said her automotive knowledge has caught some of her male subscribers off guard. "So many men even just subscribe to my OnlyF--- page and just be like, 'Wow, it's insane that a woman knows so much about cars.' I know more about cars than [they do], which is always funny," she exclusively told OK!. Her love of automobiles began long before her success online. Mae was inspired by her grandfather, who was a professional race car driver.

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Inside the Iconic Batmobile

Source: SKYLAR MAE Skylar Mae explored the 1989 Batmobile in an episode of her OFTV series 'Cars with Skylar.'

In a new episode of her OFTV series Cars with Skylar, Mae got an up-close look at the 1989 Batmobile featured in Michael Keaton's Batman film. The online content creator explored the legendary vehicle's features, including its bulletproof armor, rocket launchers, and machine guns.

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Skylar Mae Finally Bought Her Dream Car

Source: SKYLAR MAE Skylar Mae revealed she bought her dream $400,000 Lamborghini Urus.

Mae's fascination with luxury cars began when owning one seemed like a far-off fantasy. "I've always been obsessed with cars, even before I had money. I would sit and just drive past the Lamborghini dealership and be like, wow, one day I hope I could ever get one," she recalled. The performer revealed that dream finally became a reality. "I did just buy my dream car, the Lamborghini Urus, and it was $400,000, and I wanted to vomit after," she admitted to OK!.

Skylar Mae Doesn't Judge Men by Their Cars

Source: SKYLAR MAE Skylar Mae said she would date a man with a Ferrari or a Toyota.