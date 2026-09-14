Adult Star Skylar Mae Calls Sydney Sweeney the '2020s Pamela Anderson,' But Argues Her Naked Gambling Ad 'Crosses a Line'

Adult star Skylar Mae called Sydney Sweeney the '2020s Pamela Anderson' after watching her provocative new campaign.

However, Mae criticized the decision to use Sweeney's s-- appeal to promote gambling, arguing that the marketing strategy could cross a line.

The 'Euphoria' star left little to the imagination while promoting Novig's sports prediction platform.

Mae, who earns more than $1 million a month as an OnlyF--- creator, believes Sweeney and her team knew exactly how to make the Novig campaign grab attention.

"Sydney Sweeney knows exactly what she's doing. She is the 2020s Pamela Anderson," Mae said. "She and her team know exactly what they're doing, and they are absolutely crushing it. She looked incredible. I was personally turned on by the commercial."

Sweeney, 28, appeared nude throughout the sports prediction market's campaign, which was released on September 9.

In one scene, the Euphoria star held footballs against her chest while saying, "Think you know sports? Prove it. Novig is just sports."

She later sat naked on top of a basketball hoop, using her hair to cover her chest as she spun a basketball on her finger.

"So they wanted to show just sports," Sweeney joked.