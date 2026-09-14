Adult Star Skylar Mae Calls Sydney Sweeney the '2020s Pamela Anderson,' But Argues Her Naked Gambling Ad 'Crosses a Line'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Adult star Skylar Mae praised Sydney Sweeney's nearly nude sports betting ad, calling the actress the "2020s Pamela Anderson."
However, Mae criticized the decision to use Sweeney's s-- appeal to promote gambling, arguing that the marketing strategy could cross a line.
Skylar Mae Praises Sydney Sweeney's Campaign
Mae, who earns more than $1 million a month as an OnlyF--- creator, believes Sweeney and her team knew exactly how to make the Novig campaign grab attention.
"Sydney Sweeney knows exactly what she's doing. She is the 2020s Pamela Anderson," Mae said. "She and her team know exactly what they're doing, and they are absolutely crushing it. She looked incredible. I was personally turned on by the commercial."
Sweeney, 28, appeared nude throughout the sports prediction market's campaign, which was released on September 9.
In one scene, the Euphoria star held footballs against her chest while saying, "Think you know sports? Prove it. Novig is just sports."
She later sat naked on top of a basketball hoop, using her hair to cover her chest as she spun a basketball on her finger.
"So they wanted to show just sports," Sweeney joked.
'Men Love Women and They Love Sports'
Mae said the campaign's combination of sports and s-- appeal makes it particularly effective at attracting male viewers.
"Men love women and they love sports, so you can't really go wrong combining the two. Then you add sports betting, and it's basically three of men's favourite things in one ad. Whoever is paying Sydney to do this is absolutely going to be bankrolling off it," Mae shared.
Sweeney continued to appear in various sports settings throughout the commercial, including blocking a hockey net, swinging a golf club, and hitting a tennis ball while wearing next to nothing.
She also appeared in shoulder pads and a helmet while covering herself with a football before lounging topless on a billiards table.
"You can't trade this. I just look good here," Sweeney said.
The actress added: "No betting on wars or deaths and no politics. Just you, your takes, and sports."
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Skylar Mae Has an Issue With Gambling
Despite her praise for Sweeney and the campaign's execution, Mae said she has concerns about the message behind the ad.
"The part I don't agree with is using women and s-- appeal to entice men to gamble, because so many people have gambling problems. If it was just a s--- sports campaign, I'd 100 per cent approve. The marketing is genius, I just question what they're using it to promote," Mae explained/
'Adult Creators Are Marketing Experts'
Mae also believes adult creators have a particular understanding of the marketing techniques being used in campaigns like Sweeney's.
"Adult creators are marketing experts. Look at the revenue OnlyF--- brings in every year, or what some of the biggest creators are making. Clearly s-- appeal is what people want to see. We know how to grab people's attention and, more importantly, turn that attention into revenue," the adult star shared.