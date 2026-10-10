'Smallville' Star Tom Welling Accidentally Exposes Himself in NYC Hotel Window: See the Cheeky Photo
Oct. 10 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Whoops! Tom Welling apparently got full-frontal in a New York hotel window ahead of the city's Comic Con event.
The Smallville alum, 49, accidentally exposed himself in the reflection of the windowpane in a now-deleted Instagram Story on October 8.
Tom Welling's Post Was Deleted After Being Online for About 10 Hours
The snapshot was up on Welling's account for about 10 hours before it was erased. However, it quickly made the rounds on the World Wide Web where eagle-eyed fans swiftly saw the NSFW snap.
"Hello NYCC," the Draft Day actor wrote on the photo.
Welling and his Smallville cast were in the Big Apple to appear at the comic convention to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic 2000s Superman-inspired teen series.
The show premiered on the WB in October 2001 and ran for 10 seasons before ending its run on the CW in May 2011.
Welling appeared as the young Man of Steel himself, Clark Kent, as he endured the highs and lows of high school life while also grappling with his Kryptonian destiny.
- The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy, 34, Displays Toned Abs in Burgundy Bikini: Photo
- Megan Fox Bares It All in Lingerie as She Teases Content for Her New Subscription-Based Site: Photos
- Big Time Rush's James Maslow Sends Fans Swooning as He Shows Off His Ripped Body in Hot Shirtless Gym Selfie: 'You Are a Dream'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tom Welling Appeared on 'Smallville' for 10 Seasons
The Cheaper by the Dozen actor starred alongside Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang, John Schneider as Jonathan Kent, and Erica Durance as Lois Lane.
During a recent episode of Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast, Welling admitted he didn’t feel much “joy” and “happiness” while filming the television show.
“There’s this term that I’ve come across in the last couple of years, that you can only be in survival mode or creative mode at any given point. And I think I was very much in survival mode for most of those 10 years,” he continued.
Despite his initial disdain for shooting the action series, Welling previously said in a July 2025 episode of the podcast he was “proud” of Smallville while it was on the air.
“I’m proud of it now. Where I don’t think I was proud of it when we were doing it. And I’m not sure why because it’s hard,” the Lucifer actor dished.
Welling — who has been married to wife Jessica Rose Lee since 2019 — shared in January he left the bustling city of Los Angeles for a quiet life in a northern California ranch amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“L.A. was wild at the time,” Welling recalled in an interview with People earlier this year. “There were no cars on the street, you couldn’t go anywhere.”
“People weren’t leaving their homes. Our first son [Thomas] was starting to crawl and we only had this tiny deck for him to play on. There was this thought of, we don’t know if we can be here anymore," he said.