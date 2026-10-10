'Smallville' Star Tom Welling Accidentally Exposes Himself in NYC Hotel Window: See the Cheeky Photo

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Whoops! Tom Welling apparently got full-frontal in a New York hotel window ahead of the city's Comic Con event. The Smallville alum, 49, accidentally exposed himself in the reflection of the windowpane in a now-deleted Instagram Story on October 8.

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Tom Welling's Post Was Deleted After Being Online for About 10 Hours

Source: @TOMWELLING/INSTAGRAM Tom Welling's social media photo was swiftly deleted after it was posted.

The snapshot was up on Welling's account for about 10 hours before it was erased. However, it quickly made the rounds on the World Wide Web where eagle-eyed fans swiftly saw the NSFW snap. "Hello NYCC," the Draft Day actor wrote on the photo.

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Source: MEGA The WB/CW alum's photo was taken while he was in New York City for Comic Con.

Welling and his Smallville cast were in the Big Apple to appear at the comic convention to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic 2000s Superman-inspired teen series. The show premiered on the WB in October 2001 and ran for 10 seasons before ending its run on the CW in May 2011. Welling appeared as the young Man of Steel himself, Clark Kent, as he endured the highs and lows of high school life while also grappling with his Kryptonian destiny.

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Tom Welling Appeared on 'Smallville' for 10 Seasons

Source: @TOMWELLING/INSTAGRAM Tom Welling previously shared he was 'proud' of his work on 'Smallville.'

The Cheaper by the Dozen actor starred alongside Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang, John Schneider as Jonathan Kent, and Erica Durance as Lois Lane. During a recent episode of Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast, Welling admitted he didn’t feel much “joy” and “happiness” while filming the television show. “There’s this term that I’ve come across in the last couple of years, that you can only be in survival mode or creative mode at any given point. And I think I was very much in survival mode for most of those 10 years,” he continued. Despite his initial disdain for shooting the action series, Welling previously said in a July 2025 episode of the podcast he was “proud” of Smallville while it was on the air.

Source: @TOMWELLING/INSTAGRAM Tom Welling and his wife Jessica Rose Lee married in 2019.