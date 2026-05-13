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'SNL' Star Colin Jost Stuns Podcaster With Scary Donald Trump Prediction

split of Colin Jost, Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

'SNL' star Colin Jost wasn't joking when he predicted that Donald Trump will serve a third term.

May 13 2026, Updated 10:17 a.m. ET

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Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost wasn't being funny when he left “SubwayTakes Uncut” host Kareem Rahma visibly startled by stating, "I think Donald Trump's going to get a third term. That's my prediction."

Jost noted that he initially foresaw this timeline during the 2020 election cycle, assuming that if Trump won, it would ultimately translate into an extended stay in power.

“I predicted it when he was running in 2020,” he continued. “I was like, if he gets elected, it’s for eight years."

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image of Colin Jost thinks Donald Trump will get a third term.
Source: MEGA

Colin Jost thinks Donald Trump will get a third term.

The SNL star told the host on Tuesday, May 12, that Trump will claim that Democrats "stole" his first term via impeachment, arguing that his current term is technically his first and that he is owed another.

“He’s going to have something where he’s like, ‘Democrats stole my first term because of the impeachment, so I didn’t even have a first term, so this is actually my first term, so I get one more,’” Jost explained. “I think we just have to prepare for it.”

He speculated that the Supreme Court would find that logic compelling enough to overlook the Constitution.

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image of Colin Jost said 'no one' will beat the current president in an upcoming election.
Source: MEGA

Colin Jost said 'no one' will beat the current president in an upcoming election.

“And then the Supreme Court will be like, ‘That’s a pretty good argument. It seems like we’ve got to overlook the Constitution,'" he said.

When a skeptical Rahma asked if he was being serious, saying, “You’re scaring me,” Jost doubled down on his terrifying theory.

“I think no doubt, because who’s going to beat him?” Jost continued. “No one. There’s no one [who is] going to beat him.”

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image of Under the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a president is strictly limited to serving two terms.
Source: MEGA

Under the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a president is strictly limited to serving two terms.

Under the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a president is strictly limited to serving two terms.

Despite this legal hurdle, Trump has frequently floated the idea of staying in office past 2028.

“Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me,” Trump told reporters in October.

While White House officials have repeatedly brushed off Trump's remarks as playful teasing to provoke his critics, other political allies like Steve Bannon have publicly hinted that a strategy exists to navigate around the 22nd Amendment to keep Trump in power through 2028 and beyond.

“Trump is going to be president in ‘28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” Bannon said. “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is,” declaring that the president is an “instrument of divine will.”

image of If he were to serve an unlikely third term, he would be pushing 90.
Source: MEGA

If he were to serve an unlikely third term, he would be pushing 90.

Trump holds the record for the oldest person ever inaugurated as president of the United States, taking his second oath of office on January 20, 2025, at 78 years and 7 months old. He surpassed Joe Biden, who previously held the record when he was inaugurated at 78 years and 2 months old in 2021.

At the conclusion of his second term in January 2029, he will be 82 years old. If he were to serve an unlikely third term, he would be pushing 90.

Constitutional law expert Michael Gerhardt called it "completely unprecedented" to defy this, noting there's no legal basis for a third term.

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