'SNL' Writer Jimmy Fowlie Reveals His Missing Sister Is 'No Longer Alive' 4 Months After Disappearance, Homicide Investigation Is Underway
April 30 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
In a devastating update, Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie shared that his sister who had been missing for months, Christina Lynn Downer, has been declared deceased.
Fowlie, 40, revealed the heartbreaking news via social media on Wednesday, April 29, writing on Instagram: "The LAPD has informed our family that Christina is no longer alive, and the case has officially transitioned from a missing person to a homicide investigation."
"Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable," he penned.
The update comes after months of public pleas for information, with friends, colleagues and fans rallying around Fowlie as he searched for answers.
He first sounded the alarm on December 22, 2025, revealing the 38-year-old was last seen in Los Angeles, Calif.
"My sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe," the actor said on Instagram at the time. "Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie. Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police."
'Whoever Is Responsible Is Hoping to Erase Her'
In his update on Wednesday, Fowlie said the family has "reason to believe that in the weeks before she went missing, her phone and social media were compromised."
"The individual(s) in possession of her phone used it to hide the fact she was gone, to ask for money and to create a false narrative that she was going 'off the grid,'" he claimed. "I am sharing this because I believe that whoever is responsible is hoping to erase her in every way possible."
"I want to amplify her story in the only way I know how. And to express that she was a beautiful person who matters in this world, especially to me," he added.
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The Emmy-winning writer again urged anyone with information to reach out to the Los Angeles Police Department.
"I believe there is a chance that someone who knows something might find the courage to step forward," he said. "My sister can no longer advocate for herself, but I can and I hope you will too."
Fowlie added he would be taking a break from social media "due to the intense overwhelming feelings."
'She Has Never Dropped Off Before'
In a post on December 23, 2025, he noted Downer is "very attached to her dog Rex," explaining, "if you see her, chances are he’d be with her."
Fowlie also revealed she was last seen in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles and was active on social media up until December 15. He last heard from her on November 26.
On December 31, he shared the "last time anyone spoke to her on the phone was Oct 5th," but that "texts from her phone continued through December."
In January, Fowlie noted his sibling had "no history of mental illness" and "has never dropped off before."