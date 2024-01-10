Selena Gomez Mocked After Announcing Another Social Media Break: 'Here We Go Again'
Who says Selena Gomez can't take multiple breaks from social media?
On Tuesday, January 9, the 31-year-old announced she was stepping away from the apps following recent drama involving a conversation between herself, best friend Taylor Swift and their other gal pal Keleigh Teller at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
"I'm off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters," the "Lose You to Love Me" singer wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a Boomerang of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, giving kisses to two little kids, seemingly related to the record producer.
Gomez's declaration came just hours after she squashed rumors claiming she'd been whispering to Swift and Teller about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the awards show on Sunday night, January 7.
While social media users and lip readers thought the Only Murders in the Building actress told her friends Jenner said "no" to Gomez taking a picture with her boyfriend, the Rare Beauty founder insisted this was not what went down.
"Noooooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone['s] business," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum declared in the comments section of a post analyzing the situation.
Though Gomez didn't confirm the recent drama was what caused her decision to step away from social media this time around, the award-winning artist has taken breaks in the past after similar internet ordeals landed her name in headlines.
After announcing she'd be disconnecting for a bit, haters couldn't help but mock Gomez for frequently making similar statements before returning to social media days later.
"In the last 3 months Selena Gomez has announced 67 social media breaks and still keeps posting," one critic exaggerated, while providing four screenshots of different times the "Single Soon" singer has announced a break, as another user quipped: "Oh here we go again."
"She announces this every week Selena girl ily but please," a third person expressed, while a fourth noted, "she does that like every other month. She will be back in like 2 days."
Fans of the brunette bombshell jumped to her defense, as they didn't understand why Gomez's decisions inflicted so much hate.
"I forgive her, take all the breaks you need, we are both bipolar queen," one admirer expressed in reference to the "Love You Like a Love Song" hitmaker's 2018 bipolar disorder diagnosis.
"And she's right, she's fed up with all of you idiots," a second supporter joked, while a third penned, "she's so funny like we’ll see you soon mother!"