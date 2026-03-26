Emotional Savannah Guthrie Exposes Chilling Details About Night Mom Nancy Went Missing: Back Door, Cell Phone, Medicine and More

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie shared new details about mom Nancy Guthrie's disappearance in an emotional interview on Today. On Thursday, March 26, NBC aired an interview with Savannah and Hoda Kotb, where Savannah revealed that when she first found out on February 1 that her mom was missing, she assumed the 84-year-old had "a medical episode in the night."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's Back Doors Were Left Open

Source: @today/youtube Savannah Guthrie revealed the back doors of her mom's home were found open when she went missing.

The journalist said she thought "somehow the paramedics had come because the back doors were propped open, and that didn’t make any sense. We thought maybe they came and there was a stretcher, and they took her out the back." However, since Nancy's phone and purse were still at the home, that theory "didn’t make any sense."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: pima county sheriff's office Savannah Guthrie recalled the 'panic' she felt when sister Annie informed her their mom was 'gone.'

"My sister called me. I said, ‘Is everything OK?’ And she said, ‘No.’ She said, ‘Mom’s missing,'" Savannah recalled of Annie Guthrie being the first to inform her. "And I said, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘She’s gone.’ And she was in a panic. I was in a panic,’" the morning show star continued. Savannah noted they informed police their mom wasn't capable of just "wandering off" since she was often in "tremendous pain" that limited her mobility. "On a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail, but most days not," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

'Something Is Very Wrong Here'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @today/youtube Nancy Guthrie isn't in the best shape physically, as Savannah revealed she has limited mobility due to experiencing 'tremendous pain.'

Once the TV star found out more details, she knew something serious happened. "The doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep," she said. "And the Ring camera had been yanked off. And so we were saying, 'This is not OK. Something is very wrong here.'" Savannah remains sickened by the thought that her mother was taken "in the dead of night in her pajamas, with no shoes, without her medicine." It was also revealed that Nancy has a pacemaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 12 News Arizona/Youtube Blood was found both inside and outside Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., home.

Authorities believe they have a motive in the alleged abduction but haven't shared it publicly. Savannah and her loved ones are desperate for someone to help them identify the masked man seen on the doorbell camera, as investigators still have no leads. "Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night," she confessed. "And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Is Leaning Into Her Faith

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31.