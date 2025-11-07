or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Snoop Dogg
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Snoop Dogg's Future on 'The Voice' Being Reevaluated Due to His Homophobic Comments, Claims Insider: NBC 'Is a Family Brand'

Photo of Snoop Dogg on 'The Voice.'
Source: @nbcthevoice/youtube

Sources claimed NBC is reevaluating Snoop Dogg's role with the network after his comments about 'Lightyear' were deemed homophobic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Is Snoop Dogg's role on The Voice on the line?

NBC recently canceled his New Year's Eve special out of the blue and blamed in on scheduling conflicts, but a source claimed that was just an excuse they gave to the public. Instead, sources alleged the axing came because they are hesitant to promote the star after some of his past comments came off as homophobic.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg Could Be Axed From 'The Voice'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of An insider claimed Snoop Dogg's NBC NYE special was scrapped due to his homophobic comments.
Source: @nbcthevoice/youtube

An insider claimed Snoop Dogg's NBC NYE special was scrapped due to his homophobic comments.

"There’s genuine fear of advertiser revolt," an NBC insider spilled to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "This is a family brand. We cannot risk culture-war headlines."

Despite the NYE special being pulled, the rapper is still a coach on the current season of The Voice, but an additional source hinted he could be prohibited to return in the future.

"The New Year’s axing was the warning shot," they explained. "The Voice could be the execution."

The star first appeared on the singing competition as a part-time advisor in 2021 and became a main coach in 2023 for Season 26. He returned for Season 28, which is currently airing, in the same role.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rapper Was Slammed for Comments About LGBTQ+ Community

Photo of The rapper sparked backlash over the summer when he expressed his distaste for a kids' movie showing a lesbian couple having a baby.
Source: mega

The rapper sparked backlash over the summer when he expressed his distaste for a kids' movie showing a lesbian couple having a baby.

As OK! reported, the Grammy winner's controversial comments came on the August 20 episode of Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s “It’s Giving” podcast, where he admitted he was shocked to see a lesbian couple in the 2022 animated flick Lightyear.

"What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere. They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman,’" he said. "Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'"

MORE ON:
Snoop Dogg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The source claimed the rapper's job at 'The Voice' is being reviewed after his controversy.
Source: mega

The source claimed the rapper's job at 'The Voice' is being reviewed after his controversy.

Snoop Dogg recalled thinking to himself at the time, "'Oh s---, I didn’t come in for this s---. I just came to watch the godd--- movie.'"

"They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby? So it’s like, f--- me, I’m like, scared to go to the movies," he admitted. "Y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for."

Did the Rapper Apologize?

Photo of The star never apologized for his comments.
Source: @its-givingpodcast/youtube

The star never apologized for his comments.

"It threw me for a loop," the star continued. "I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.'"

Not long after it appeared Snoop Dogg apologized for his comments on social media, his rep claimed the post was fake.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.