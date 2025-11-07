Snoop Dogg's Future on 'The Voice' Being Reevaluated Due to His Homophobic Comments, Claims Insider: NBC 'Is a Family Brand'

Article continues below advertisement

Is Snoop Dogg's role on The Voice on the line? NBC recently canceled his New Year's Eve special out of the blue and blamed in on scheduling conflicts, but a source claimed that was just an excuse they gave to the public. Instead, sources alleged the axing came because they are hesitant to promote the star after some of his past comments came off as homophobic.

Snoop Dogg Could Be Axed From 'The Voice'

Source: @nbcthevoice/youtube An insider claimed Snoop Dogg's NBC NYE special was scrapped due to his homophobic comments.

"There’s genuine fear of advertiser revolt," an NBC insider spilled to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "This is a family brand. We cannot risk culture-war headlines." Despite the NYE special being pulled, the rapper is still a coach on the current season of The Voice, but an additional source hinted he could be prohibited to return in the future. "The New Year’s axing was the warning shot," they explained. "The Voice could be the execution." The star first appeared on the singing competition as a part-time advisor in 2021 and became a main coach in 2023 for Season 26. He returned for Season 28, which is currently airing, in the same role.

The Rapper Was Slammed for Comments About LGBTQ+ Community

Source: mega The rapper sparked backlash over the summer when he expressed his distaste for a kids' movie showing a lesbian couple having a baby.

As OK! reported, the Grammy winner's controversial comments came on the August 20 episode of Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s “It’s Giving” podcast, where he admitted he was shocked to see a lesbian couple in the 2022 animated flick Lightyear. "What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere. They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman,’" he said. "Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'"

Source: mega The source claimed the rapper's job at 'The Voice' is being reviewed after his controversy.

Snoop Dogg recalled thinking to himself at the time, "'Oh s---, I didn’t come in for this s---. I just came to watch the godd--- movie.'" "They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby? So it’s like, f--- me, I’m like, scared to go to the movies," he admitted. "Y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for."

Did the Rapper Apologize?

Source: @its-givingpodcast/youtube The star never apologized for his comments.