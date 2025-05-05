Snoop Dogg Confirmed as 'The Voice' Coach for Season 28

As The Voice Season 27 winds down, we've got all the tea!

Snoop Dogg is back as a coach! The "Young, Wild & Free" Hitmaker will return to the chair, NBC announced on April 23 as they confirmed him as the first coach for the upcoming season.

This iconic rapper returns with a multi-year deal under his production company, Death Row Pictures. According to Deadline, Snoop is more than just a coach — he's about to take this show by storm!