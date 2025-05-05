Snoop Dogg Confirmed as 'The Voice' Coach for Season 28
As The Voice Season 27 winds down, we've got all the tea!
Snoop Dogg is back as a coach! The "Young, Wild & Free" Hitmaker will return to the chair, NBC announced on April 23 as they confirmed him as the first coach for the upcoming season.
This iconic rapper returns with a multi-year deal under his production company, Death Row Pictures. According to Deadline, Snoop is more than just a coach — he's about to take this show by storm!
"Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna [Langley] and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home," the legendary star declared. "The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?"
NBCUniversal's Langley praised Snoop Dogg's unique blend of talent, creativity, and authenticity, calling him a standout addition to their creative roster.
"There's only one Snoop," she said, "and we're so excited for him to join our unbelievable roster of creative partners."
Snoop’s return is music to the ears of many fans, especially after his blockbuster debut as a coach in Season 26 last fall. Snoop brought some serious magic to the show, leading Jeremy Beloate to the finale and forever cementing his reputation as a standout coach.
"It's been a great experience for me," Snoop told The Voice host Carson Daly post-season. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."
Back in May 2024, Snoop teased his involvement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, repaying fans' anticipation with his passion for music.
"If you know anything about me, you know I love music of all forms. So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and, you know, to be a real coach and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today's next big thing."
While NBC is keeping specific premiere details under wraps, The Voice Season 28 is scheduled to kick off in the fall of 2025.
Fans can expect to see the beloved series back in its regular Monday night slot from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.