Snoop Dogg Shares Emotional Tribute to Baby Granddaughter Codi After Her Death at 10 Months Old

Snoop Dogg paid a sweet tribute to his granddaughter Codi Dreaux, who died at just 10 months old. The rapper, 54, posted a photo with daughter Cori, 26, and his sons, Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, on January 31, captioning it: "💖🙏🏾."

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Announced Her Baby's Death on Saturday

Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram Cori shared on January 31 that her baby daughter had died.

Cori announced the tragic passing of her daughter on Saturday via her Instagram Stories. “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi 🪽," she wrote alongside a black and white snapshot of herself cradling her child. Her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also posted on his Stories following the emotional announcement: “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you." Cordell also supported his sibling online, penning on social media next to a family photo: “Lil sis, we got you forever."

Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram Cori's daughter Codi was born in February 2025.

Fans took to Cori's Instagram page, sending her well-wishes during this difficult time. "Sending you so much love and prayers as you enter this new chapter of motherhood looking differently. I pray for ease as you journey through grief. ❤️," one person wrote. Singer Mariah the Scientist added: "I’m thinking about you and what you’re going through. I’m praying for you and your family. I’m praying for your baby as well." "I’m so sorry for your loss sweetheart. May the angels and the ancestors cover and keep you and bring her into the fold..🙏🏾🥹 again my condolences," another fan sobbed.

Cori's Daughter Was Born Premature

Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram Cori's daughter was held in the NICU for 10 months.

Cori, who announced she was pregnant in December 2024, shared last year that Codi was born prematurely at six months. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” she said on social media in February 2025. “Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me 🙏." She also shared that her daughter had to stay in the NICU for 10 months but came home last month.

Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram Cori had a C-section and suffered with HELLP syndrome.