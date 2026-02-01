or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Babies > Snoop Dogg
OK LogoBABIES

Snoop Dogg Shares Emotional Tribute to Baby Granddaughter Codi After Her Death at 10 Months Old

image of Cori and Snoop Dogg
Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram

Snoop Dogg posted a tribute to his granddaughter, Codi, after her passing at just 10 months old.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg paid a sweet tribute to his granddaughter Codi Dreaux, who died at just 10 months old.

The rapper, 54, posted a photo with daughter Cori, 26, and his sons, Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, on January 31, captioning it: "💖🙏🏾."

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Announced Her Baby's Death on Saturday

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Cori
Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram

Cori shared on January 31 that her baby daughter had died.

Cori announced the tragic passing of her daughter on Saturday via her Instagram Stories.

“Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi 🪽," she wrote alongside a black and white snapshot of herself cradling her child.

Her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also posted on his Stories following the emotional announcement: “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you."

Cordell also supported his sibling online, penning on social media next to a family photo: “Lil sis, we got you forever."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Cori
Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram

Cori's daughter Codi was born in February 2025.

Fans took to Cori's Instagram page, sending her well-wishes during this difficult time. "Sending you so much love and prayers as you enter this new chapter of motherhood looking differently. I pray for ease as you journey through grief. ❤️," one person wrote.

Singer Mariah the Scientist added: "I’m thinking about you and what you’re going through. I’m praying for you and your family. I’m praying for your baby as well."

"I’m so sorry for your loss sweetheart. May the angels and the ancestors cover and keep you and bring her into the fold..🙏🏾🥹 again my condolences," another fan sobbed.

MORE ON:
Snoop Dogg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cori's Daughter Was Born Premature

image of Cori's daughter
Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram

Cori's daughter was held in the NICU for 10 months.

Cori, who announced she was pregnant in December 2024, shared last year that Codi was born prematurely at six months.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” she said on social media in February 2025. “Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me 🙏."

She also shared that her daughter had to stay in the NICU for 10 months but came home last month.

image of Cori and Snoop Dogg
Source: @princessbroadus/Instagram

Cori had a C-section and suffered with HELLP syndrome.

On January 6, Cori revealed that her daughter was feeling better, saying: "She’s home. 🤍Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all. 🕊️✨."

During labor, Cori had to deliver via C-section and later developed HELLP syndrome. The pregnancy complication, which stands for Hemolysis (the process of red blood cell destruction), Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets, can be life-threatening.

The illness is also a variant of preeclampsia, which is a blood pressure disorder that occurs after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.