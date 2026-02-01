Snoop Dogg Shares Emotional Tribute to Baby Granddaughter Codi After Her Death at 10 Months Old
Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Snoop Dogg paid a sweet tribute to his granddaughter Codi Dreaux, who died at just 10 months old.
The rapper, 54, posted a photo with daughter Cori, 26, and his sons, Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, on January 31, captioning it: "💖🙏🏾."
Snoop Dogg's Daughter Announced Her Baby's Death on Saturday
Cori announced the tragic passing of her daughter on Saturday via her Instagram Stories.
“Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi 🪽," she wrote alongside a black and white snapshot of herself cradling her child.
Her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also posted on his Stories following the emotional announcement: “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you."
Cordell also supported his sibling online, penning on social media next to a family photo: “Lil sis, we got you forever."
Fans took to Cori's Instagram page, sending her well-wishes during this difficult time. "Sending you so much love and prayers as you enter this new chapter of motherhood looking differently. I pray for ease as you journey through grief. ❤️," one person wrote.
Singer Mariah the Scientist added: "I’m thinking about you and what you’re going through. I’m praying for you and your family. I’m praying for your baby as well."
"I’m so sorry for your loss sweetheart. May the angels and the ancestors cover and keep you and bring her into the fold..🙏🏾🥹 again my condolences," another fan sobbed.
Cori's Daughter Was Born Premature
Cori, who announced she was pregnant in December 2024, shared last year that Codi was born prematurely at six months.
“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” she said on social media in February 2025. “Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me 🙏."
She also shared that her daughter had to stay in the NICU for 10 months but came home last month.
On January 6, Cori revealed that her daughter was feeling better, saying: "She’s home. 🤍Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all. 🕊️✨."
During labor, Cori had to deliver via C-section and later developed HELLP syndrome. The pregnancy complication, which stands for Hemolysis (the process of red blood cell destruction), Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets, can be life-threatening.
The illness is also a variant of preeclampsia, which is a blood pressure disorder that occurs after 20 weeks of pregnancy.