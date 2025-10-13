Sober Paris Jackson, 27, Reflects on 'Getting Her Life Back' After Alcoholism and Heroin Addiction

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson is celebrating a momentous new chapter in her life. The daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson reflected on her journey to sobriety while being honored at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 11. While accepting the Shining Star Award for her work within the organization, Paris emphasized the importance of Friendly House — a organization that offers rehabilitation to women healing from trauma or struggling with drug and alcohol addiction through sober-living programs, meetings and support.

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson was honored with the Shining Star Award at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon.

Opening up about her personal path to healing, Paris admitted, "Most of the service work I do is one-on-one. I don't typically make a spectacle of it because my life simply depends on it and because it is also part of my spiritual foundation." "That being said, I'm really grateful to be a part of a movement that aligns so much with my higher purpose and the essence of my daily reprieve. Getting someone to develop conscious contact has easily been the greatest action I've ever taken and I pray that I can continue to help others," she continued.

Paris Jackson Compares 'Getting Sober' to Being in a 'Car Accident'

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson was addicted to heroin and alcohol before getting sober.

The "Let Down" singer went on to describe sobriety as a total transformation. "I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one," Paris declared. "I say it's funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms."

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson compared 'getting sober' to being in 'a car accident.'

The American Horror Stories star concluded her heartfelt remarks by expressing gratitude for the community that has helped her heal. "Along with those things that flew forward, I support any and all programs and foundations and organizations that work towards helping other women do the same," she stated. "So thank you guys for having me. Thank you for this moment, and thank you all for what you are doing. Godspeed. We're coming back."

Paris Jackson Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson celebrated five years of sobriety in January.