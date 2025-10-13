or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > paris jackson
OK LogoNEWS

Sober Paris Jackson, 27, Reflects on 'Getting Her Life Back' After Alcoholism and Heroin Addiction

Image of Paris Jackson.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson has been sober since January 2020.

Profile Image

Oct. 13 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson is celebrating a momentous new chapter in her life.

The daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson reflected on her journey to sobriety while being honored at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 11.

While accepting the Shining Star Award for her work within the organization, Paris emphasized the importance of Friendly House — a organization that offers rehabilitation to women healing from trauma or struggling with drug and alcohol addiction through sober-living programs, meetings and support.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Paris Jackson was honored with the Shining Star Award at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson was honored with the Shining Star Award at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon.

Opening up about her personal path to healing, Paris admitted, "Most of the service work I do is one-on-one. I don't typically make a spectacle of it because my life simply depends on it and because it is also part of my spiritual foundation."

"That being said, I'm really grateful to be a part of a movement that aligns so much with my higher purpose and the essence of my daily reprieve. Getting someone to develop conscious contact has easily been the greatest action I've ever taken and I pray that I can continue to help others," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson Compares 'Getting Sober' to Being in a 'Car Accident'

Image of Paris Jackson was addicted to heroin and alcohol before getting sober.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson was addicted to heroin and alcohol before getting sober.

The "Let Down" singer went on to describe sobriety as a total transformation.

"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one," Paris declared. "I say it's funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms."

MORE ON:
paris jackson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Paris Jackson compared 'getting sober' to being in 'a car accident.'
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson compared 'getting sober' to being in 'a car accident.'

The American Horror Stories star concluded her heartfelt remarks by expressing gratitude for the community that has helped her heal.

"Along with those things that flew forward, I support any and all programs and foundations and organizations that work towards helping other women do the same," she stated. "So thank you guys for having me. Thank you for this moment, and thank you all for what you are doing. Godspeed. We're coming back."

Paris Jackson Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety

Image of Paris Jackson celebrated five years of sobriety in January.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson celebrated five years of sobriety in January.

Paris' speech comes months after she celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey earlier this year with an emotional post shared via Instagram.

The January upload included a video compilation highlighting moments from the past few years of life as she reached half a decade of sobriety.

"Hi, I’m pk and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict," she wrote in the post's caption. "Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.