OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
paris jackson
NEWS

Paris Jackson 'Has Never Felt More Alive Since She Gave Up Drugs and Alcohol': 'She's in Such a Good Place Now'

paris jackson sober feels good
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris Jackson 'has never felt more alive' since ditching drugs and alcohol, a source claimed.

By:

Jan. 18 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Paris Jackson, who recently revealed she's five years sober, is proud of how far she's come.

“Sobriety has truly changed her life. It’s the best decision she ever made,” a source dished. “Paris has never felt more alive since she gave up drugs and alcohol and put that toxic lifestyle behind her. She’s in such a good place now.”

paris jackson sober feels good
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris Jackson recently celebrated being five years clean from drugs and alcohol.

As OK! previously reported, the actress, 26, celebrated the amazing milestone on Tuesday, January 7.

"Hi, I’m pk and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol," she wrote via Instagram alongside a video of that featured clips of her both pre-sobriety and post-sobriety. "To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism."

paris jackson sober feels good
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

The star is engaged to Justin Long.

"i’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface. it’s because i’m sober that i get to smile today. i get to make music. i get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. i get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. i get to grieve. i get to laugh. i get to dance. i get to trust. i feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. i’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether i’m sober or not, but today i get to show up for it," she continued. "here’s a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god i can’t believe i almost missed it all. thanks1 • 7 • 20."

MORE ON:
paris jackson

paris jackson sober feels good
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

The singer posted a heartfelt message about her sobriety journey.

Of course, many praised Jackson for staying on the right path. Lucy Hale, who is also sober, wrote, "You’re amazing amazing amazing ♥️."

Jackson's aunt LaToya Jackson added, "Congratulations Paris!!! I’m so, so, so proud of you and your growth your strength and accomplishments.And I thank you for helping others that are going through this.Time flies, it’s been five long years, I’m so proud of you sweetheart! I love you, sending you much love, light and continuous positive strength always! As you know, I’m here for you! ✨❤️💫😘."

A third person added: "I love that you’ve found happiness and peace on the other side of addiction. So many don’t make it. You’re an inspiration for those who struggle."

paris jackson sober feels good
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris Jackson is 'in a good place.'

Life & Style spoke to the source.

