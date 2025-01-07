Paris Jackson Reflects on Feeling 'Joy' and 'Heartbreak' at '5 Years Clean and Sober' From Drugs and Alcohol

"I get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm," she continued. "I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."

She went on to describe the video as a "little snapshot" of what's been "possible" in her life because of her sobriety.

"My god i can’t believe I almost missed it all. Thanks," she concluded.