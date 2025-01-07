or
Paris Jackson Reflects on Feeling 'Joy' and 'Heartbreak' at '5 Years Clean and Sober' From Drugs and Alcohol

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris Jackson shared a candid video documenting her sobriety journey

Jan. 7 2025, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Paris Jackson is 5 years sober!

On Tuesday, January 7, the 26-year-old celebrated her sobriety anniversary with a heartfelt message on how much it means to her to be able to fully experience the ups and downs of life now that she's no longer using drugs or alcohol.

paris jackson joy heartbreak years clean sober drugs alcohol
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris Jackson posted clips of herself smoking and drinking before she got sober.

"Hi, I’m pk and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol," she wrote via Instagram alongside a video of that featured clips of her both pre-sobriety and post-sobriety. "To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism."

Jackson revealed "gratitude hardly scratches the surface" of her emotions because she wouldn't be able to "smile," "make music" or "experience the joy" of loving her pets if she wasn't.

paris jackson joy heartbreak years clean sober drugs alcohol
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris Jackson is engaged to music producer Justin Long.

"I get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm," she continued. "I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."

She went on to describe the video as a "little snapshot" of what's been "possible" in her life because of her sobriety.

"My god i can’t believe I almost missed it all. Thanks," she concluded.

paris jackson joy heartbreak years clean sober drugs alcohol
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris Jackson thanked everyone who helped her on her health journey.

The video began with a closeup image of her eye with her pupil dilated. She also shared several snippets of her smoking and drinking. As the video continued, she shared images of her sobriety chips as it morphed into her post-sobriety life. Jackson looked much healthier and happier as she sang, danced, exercised, performed and shared sweet moments with her fiancé, music producer Justin Long.

"To those that helped me on this journey, if only for just the beginning, middle or the whole time so far, you know who you are," she told viewers of the video.

paris jackson joy heartbreak years clean sober drugs alcohol
Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris Jackson is five years sober.

Fans and friends alike flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the singer and actress.

One user wrote, "Congratulations, Paris. I am so proud of you. You have come so far in life and have achieved so much, you deserve to be happy and I am so please you have found your self-love," while a second follower penned, "You are a clear example of resilience. May you always continue to shine, because you are an extraordinary human being."

Paris Hilton chimed in, "So proud of you sis🙌," and model Cara Delevingne added, "I love you! So proud of you x."

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, commented, "Incredible P❤️ you’re such a light."

