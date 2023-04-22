Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge In Extravagant Southern France Celebration
Here’s to the newlyweds!
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge officially tied the knot on Saturday, April 22, at the stunning Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
The extravagant ceremony had a star-studded guest list including Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton.
The blushing bride wore a custom Chanel wedding dress that had a meticulously beaded train and her traditional "something blue" was a stitching of the letters "S&E" sewn into the gown with the wedding date just below the initials.
The fashion designer was walked down the aisle by her famous father, Lionel Richie. Meanwhile, the groom arrived with his parents on each arm in a classic black tux.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that the 24-year-old converted to Judaism for her then soon-to-be husband, who was raised within the Jewish faith. The day of her conversion, she broke the news via Instagram Story marveling over the exciting event.
"What a magical day. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!"
As OK! previously reported, on April 20, 2022, the blonde beauty announced her engagement on Instagram.
She shared a photo of her brand new sparkling ring as she kissed her fiancé, captioning the snapshot: "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot."
Prior to dating Elliot, Sofia was in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick. After she got together with the music executive, an insider told OK! that Lionel was overjoyed by her new boyfriend.
"Lionel is a huge fan of Elliot’s, especially compared to Sofia's ex, Scott [Disick]," the source revealed. "Lionel breathed a huge sigh of relief, not only because of their age difference, but because he was afraid Scott would break his little girl's heart. Elliot is a really nice guy, he's extremely successful and he’s already a millionaire."
The father-of-three was also over the moon about how well Elliot treated his youngest daughter.
"Elliot adores Sofia and showers her with gorgeous flowers, expensive jewelry and dinners at the best restaurants in Hollywood," the insider said at the time.