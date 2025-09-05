Sofía Vergara Dazzles in Busty Black Top During 'America's Got Talent' Finale: Photos

Sofía Vergara popped out of a bedazzled black top at the 'America's Got Talent' finale.

The actress, 53, spilled out of a strapless black top with crystal embellishments on Wednesday, September 3.

She accessorized her look with a stack of three diamond bracelets and kept her makeup simple, sporting a smokey eye and light pink lipstick.

"3rd week of @agt finals! Who is going to make it tonight??!!!🥳🥳," Vergara captioned her post.

The Modern Family star's outfit was designed by Martha Medeiros, who gushed over her in an Instagram repost.

"I just received from my friend Diva @agt a spoiler of what she will be wearing now tonight on the @sofiavergara finale !!!!!" the designer wrote. "I looooove being dressing Sofia in our Brazilian at the end of the biggest audience show in the United States! !!! And this success belongs to all our customers who value us and root for us!"