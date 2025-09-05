or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoPHOTOS

Sofía Vergara Dazzles in Busty Black Top During 'America's Got Talent' Finale: Photos

Photo of Sofía Vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara popped out of a bedazzled black top at the 'America's Got Talent' finale.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara put on a busty display while fulfilling her America's Got Talent judging duties.

The actress, 53, spilled out of a strapless black top with crystal embellishments on Wednesday, September 3.

Vergara snapped two sultry selfies on set, running a hand through her long brunette curls.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sofía Vergara popped out of a skimpy top.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara popped out of a skimpy top.

She accessorized her look with a stack of three diamond bracelets and kept her makeup simple, sporting a smokey eye and light pink lipstick.

"3rd week of @agt finals! Who is going to make it tonight??!!!🥳🥳," Vergara captioned her post.

The Modern Family star's outfit was designed by Martha Medeiros, who gushed over her in an Instagram repost.

"I just received from my friend Diva @agt a spoiler of what she will be wearing now tonight on the @sofiavergara finale !!!!!" the designer wrote. "I looooove being dressing Sofia in our Brazilian at the end of the biggest audience show in the United States! !!! And this success belongs to all our customers who value us and root for us!"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sofía Vergara is a judge on 'America's Got Talent.'
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara is a judge on 'America's Got Talent.'

Vergara gave another behind-the-scenes look at her wardrobe while touching up her hair. She adjusted her strands with a hairbrush as she sat in front of the competition series' famous red buzzer.

"Perfect show hair😛 @hairbyschwarzkopf.usa," she gushed in an Instagram video.

"ICONIC SILKY HAIR ✨👌," the beauty brand raved.

The Griselda alum also shared professional snaps seated at the judges' table with costars Mel B, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Vergara placed an arm on Cowell's shoulder as he hovered above her, dressed in a semi-unbuttoned white shirt and jeans. The comedian wore his signature glasses and blazer, while the Spice Girl stunned in a long-sleeve white dress with criss-cross detailing on top.

"See you all next week!!😘😘," Vergara captioned her post.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara's Previous 'America's Got Talent' Wardrobe

Image of Sofía Vergara adopted a racy wardrobe for the 'America's Got Talent' live shows.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara adopted a racy wardrobe for the 'America's Got Talent' live shows.

For Tuesday's episode, she once again bared her cleavage in a strapless red jumpsuit, complemented by diamond rings, earrings and a gold choker. She captured photos solo from the dressing room, as well as with friend Mel B, makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani and sister Sandra Vergara.

"See u again tomorrow !!🥳🥳🥳 @agt best job in the world!!❤️❤️," Sofía exclaimed in a social media carousel.

Image of Sofía Vergara consistently shares her 'America's Got Talent' looks on social media.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara consistently shares her 'America's Got Talent' looks on social media.

On August 27, the TV star dazzled in a long yellow dress with an embellished bodice. She once again touched up her glam after going live, this time, with the help of hairstylist Kylee Heath. Sofía held a small hand mirror as Kylee sprayed her flat-ironed strands.

"The secret to perfect hair after a live show 😉," the brunette beauty claimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.