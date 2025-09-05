Sofía Vergara Dazzles in Busty Black Top During 'America's Got Talent' Finale: Photos
Sofía Vergara put on a busty display while fulfilling her America's Got Talent judging duties.
The actress, 53, spilled out of a strapless black top with crystal embellishments on Wednesday, September 3.
Vergara snapped two sultry selfies on set, running a hand through her long brunette curls.
She accessorized her look with a stack of three diamond bracelets and kept her makeup simple, sporting a smokey eye and light pink lipstick.
"3rd week of @agt finals! Who is going to make it tonight??!!!🥳🥳," Vergara captioned her post.
The Modern Family star's outfit was designed by Martha Medeiros, who gushed over her in an Instagram repost.
"I just received from my friend Diva @agt a spoiler of what she will be wearing now tonight on the @sofiavergara finale !!!!!" the designer wrote. "I looooove being dressing Sofia in our Brazilian at the end of the biggest audience show in the United States! !!! And this success belongs to all our customers who value us and root for us!"
Vergara gave another behind-the-scenes look at her wardrobe while touching up her hair. She adjusted her strands with a hairbrush as she sat in front of the competition series' famous red buzzer.
"Perfect show hair😛 @hairbyschwarzkopf.usa," she gushed in an Instagram video.
"ICONIC SILKY HAIR ✨👌," the beauty brand raved.
The Griselda alum also shared professional snaps seated at the judges' table with costars Mel B, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Vergara placed an arm on Cowell's shoulder as he hovered above her, dressed in a semi-unbuttoned white shirt and jeans. The comedian wore his signature glasses and blazer, while the Spice Girl stunned in a long-sleeve white dress with criss-cross detailing on top.
"See you all next week!!😘😘," Vergara captioned her post.
Sofía Vergara's Previous 'America's Got Talent' Wardrobe
For Tuesday's episode, she once again bared her cleavage in a strapless red jumpsuit, complemented by diamond rings, earrings and a gold choker. She captured photos solo from the dressing room, as well as with friend Mel B, makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani and sister Sandra Vergara.
"See u again tomorrow !!🥳🥳🥳 @agt best job in the world!!❤️❤️," Sofía exclaimed in a social media carousel.
On August 27, the TV star dazzled in a long yellow dress with an embellished bodice. She once again touched up her glam after going live, this time, with the help of hairstylist Kylee Heath. Sofía held a small hand mirror as Kylee sprayed her flat-ironed strands.
"The secret to perfect hair after a live show 😉," the brunette beauty claimed.