OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
PHOTOS

Sofía Vergara Spills Out of Strapless Red Dress While Judging 'America's Got Talent': Photo

Photo of Sofía Vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara nearly had a nip slip in a red-hot jumpsuit while shooting 'America's Got Talent.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara stopped for a sultry selfie before going live on America's Got Talent.

The competition show judge, 53, bared her cleavage in a busty red jumpsuit from Nadine Merabi while posing backstage on Tuesday, September 2.

Vergara exposed her chest in the strapless garment as she stood in front of a mirror, catching professional lighting situated on the curtain in front of her.

Image of Sofía Vergara turned heads in a fiery red jumpsuit.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara turned heads in a fiery red jumpsuit.

She sported a face of full glam by Sabrina Bedrani and stick-straight strands by Kylee Heath and Adam Campbell. The star accessorized with a half-gold, half-silver embellished choker and large diamond drop earrings.

"The @agt live show is about to start!!!🌟🌟🇺🇸," she captioned her Instagram post.

Campbell flooded the comments section with heart-eyes emojis while the official AGT account wrote, "the countdown is onnnnn."

Vergara published a Boomerang on her Instagram Story in the same outfit, seated in her judges' chair moments before the show went live.

Sofía Vergara's Risqué 'America's Got Talent' Wardrobe

Image of Sofía Vergara and Mel B both judge 'America's Got Talent.'
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara and Mel B both judge 'America's Got Talent.'

The Modern Family star is no stranger to a pre-show glam shot. On Wednesday, August 27, she sat pretty in front of the series' iconic red buzzer as Heath hair-sprayed her locks. Vergara wore a skintight yellow gown with an embellished bodice, complemented by a gold bangle and silver ring.

"The secret to perfect hair after a live show 😉 @hairbyschwarzkopf.usa ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote, shouting out her favorite hairspray product.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Image of Sofía Vergara stood out in a sunny yellow look on 'America's Got Talent.'
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara stood out in a sunny yellow look on 'America's Got Talent.'

Earlier that night, the Hot Pursuit alum captured a selfie with fellow judge Mel B, who also opted for a bright-colored wardrobe. The Spice Girl stunned in a one-shoulder green dress, blue eyeshadow and several earrings, with her hair swept into a ponytail.

"Another amazing @agt night!✨✨," Vergara gushed in the caption of her post.

The actress showed off her full outfit — finished off with white Sketchers sneakers — as she sat on AGT trunks backstage. Vergara posed in front of a large, light-up American flag while teasing an upcoming episode of the NBC series.

Image of Sofía Vergara touched up her glam while shooting 'America's Got Talent.'
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara touched up her glam while shooting 'America's Got Talent.'

One day prior, the movie star leaned over the judges' table, nearly exposing her nipples in a racy black dress. She rested her head in her hand, revealing a large diamond ring adorning her finger. Vergara also paired her ensemble with two diamond necklaces, chunky earrings and a head full of loose curls. She tagged the designers behind her accessory stack in the caption, including KALLATI Jewelry and Etho Maria.

Paris Hilton published a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section to support her friend.

That evening, Vergara was joined by the team behind her beauty brand, Toty, who stopped to take a photo with her before the show.

