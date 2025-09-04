Sofía Vergara Spills Out of Strapless Red Dress While Judging 'America's Got Talent': Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara stopped for a sultry selfie before going live on America's Got Talent. The competition show judge, 53, bared her cleavage in a busty red jumpsuit from Nadine Merabi while posing backstage on Tuesday, September 2. Vergara exposed her chest in the strapless garment as she stood in front of a mirror, catching professional lighting situated on the curtain in front of her.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara turned heads in a fiery red jumpsuit.

She sported a face of full glam by Sabrina Bedrani and stick-straight strands by Kylee Heath and Adam Campbell. The star accessorized with a half-gold, half-silver embellished choker and large diamond drop earrings. "The @agt live show is about to start!!!🌟🌟🇺🇸," she captioned her Instagram post. Campbell flooded the comments section with heart-eyes emojis while the official AGT account wrote, "the countdown is onnnnn." Vergara published a Boomerang on her Instagram Story in the same outfit, seated in her judges' chair moments before the show went live.

Sofía Vergara's Risqué 'America's Got Talent' Wardrobe

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara and Mel B both judge 'America's Got Talent.'

The Modern Family star is no stranger to a pre-show glam shot. On Wednesday, August 27, she sat pretty in front of the series' iconic red buzzer as Heath hair-sprayed her locks. Vergara wore a skintight yellow gown with an embellished bodice, complemented by a gold bangle and silver ring. "The secret to perfect hair after a live show 😉 @hairbyschwarzkopf.usa ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote, shouting out her favorite hairspray product.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara stood out in a sunny yellow look on 'America's Got Talent.'

Earlier that night, the Hot Pursuit alum captured a selfie with fellow judge Mel B, who also opted for a bright-colored wardrobe. The Spice Girl stunned in a one-shoulder green dress, blue eyeshadow and several earrings, with her hair swept into a ponytail. "Another amazing @agt night!✨✨," Vergara gushed in the caption of her post. The actress showed off her full outfit — finished off with white Sketchers sneakers — as she sat on AGT trunks backstage. Vergara posed in front of a large, light-up American flag while teasing an upcoming episode of the NBC series.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara touched up her glam while shooting 'America's Got Talent.'