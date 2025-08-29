PHOTOS Sofía Vergara Exposes Her Chest in Bright Yellow Dress While Getting Glammed Up for 'America's Got Talent': Photos Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara nearly exposed her assets in a skimpy dress while shooting 'America's Got Talent.' Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 29 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara spilled out of her top during a quick hair touch-up on America's Got Talent. The actress, 53, exposed her cleavage in a tight yellow dress as hairstylist Kylee Heath hair-sprayed her strands. Vergara stopped for the glam moment while seated in the judge's chair of the competition show on Wednesday, August 27.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara had her glam team on hand while shooting 'America's Got Talent.'

She sported a Laura Basci yellow gown with sequin detailing on the bust, paired with a thick silver ring, gold bangle and white Sketchers sneakers. The TV star kept her hair straight and sleek, holding a vanity mirror to ensure her strands were perfectly placed. "The secret to perfect hair after a live show😉 @hairbyschwarzkopf.usa ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned an image sitting in front of the series' infamous red buzzer. "And we’ve got Sofia’s secret for timeless beauty! 🤭💖," her beauty brand, Toty, commented. Vergara also snapped a selfie with costar Mel B, who rocked an asymmetrical, neon green frock and blue eyeshadow. Earlier that evening, the Modern Family alum sat on AGT trunks backstage and smiled in front of a large, light-up American flag.

Sofía Vergara's Racy 'America's Got Talent' Wardrobe

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara bared her chest in a busty look.

Vergara frequently puts on a busty display for the NBC show. On August 26, she popped out of a black-and-white bustier while leaning over the judges' table before the competition began. She accessorized with a large diamond ring and two necklaces from KALLATI Jewelry and Etho Maria. Her Toty team supported her from the audience on Tuesday night, including business partner Luis Balaguer and assistant Leslie Merlin. "Team Toty🥳 luv u guys!!❤️ @agt," Vergara captioned a photo with her crew before going live.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara and Mel B are judges on 'America's Got Talent.'

On August 20, the Griselda star bared her assets in a long-sleeve white maxi featuring a large cutout around the cleavage by CULT MIA. She published photos with each judge, including the former Spice Girl, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. "With the boss @agt❤️ @simoncowell," she captioned a selfie with the notoriously tough TV personality. Fans were tricked into thinking Vergara's tiny beige mic on her chest was a nip slip. "I thought, you thought, we thought," one fan wrote, while another confessed, "We all zoomed 😂." "Stunning as always. I thought the lapel mic was a nip!!! 😂," a third social media user quipped.

Sofía Vergara's 'America's Got Talent' Golden Buzzer

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara stunned in a sunny yellow frock.