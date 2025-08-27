Sofía Vergara Exposes Her Buttcheeks in Scandalous Swimsuits While Promoting Her Skincare Brand: Watch
Sofía Vergara looked back on some of her favorite swim looks in a cheeky new advertisement.
The Modern Family star, 53, flaunted her assets while promoting her skincare brand, Toty, on Monday, August 25.
Vergara stunned in a series of bikinis and one-piece bathing suits by the ocean.
Sofía Vergara's Scandalous Toty Promo
The video kicked off with a clip of the actress lying face down, topless, on a daybed in the middle of the water. She exposed her backside in a tiny white thong as she smiled and waved to the camera. The montage then transitioned into Vergara wearing a sparkly red dress. She videoed herself in the skintight ensemble, turning around to flaunt her curves in the mirror.
Next, the TV star stumbled around a balcony in a cheeky blue one-piece. She climbed down from a lounge chair, holding what appeared to be a bottle of sparkling water.
The montage concluded with three more short clips of Vergara, whether baring her cleavage on the red carpet or driving a truck in a silk dress. Toty added a photo of her sunscreens, serums and creams to each memory according to which product fit the mood of the shot.
"It’s giving divina, always 💘 @sofiavergara," the brand captioned the Instagram Reel as "It's Getting Hot" by Neko Fuzz played in the background.
Sofía Vergara Flaunts Her Figure in Racy Throwback Clip
Last week, Vergara published another throwback video from her early modeling days. She stripped down to a cleavage-baring black bikini top while pretending to lick a horse by the ocean.
"#tbt Mex. ☀️," she captioned the video, set to "Hasta el Amanecer" by Nicky Jam.
Diplo commented red hearts and fire emojis in support of the star.
"She's looking a bit like Margot Robbie in her younger days," one fan noticed.
Sofía Vergara Dazzles With ¡Dios Mío! Coffee
On August 23, Vergara highlighted another one of her companies: ¡Dios Mío! Coffee. She celebrated the brand's Walmart launch with an afternoon tea party, complete with macaroons, hydrangeas and three packages of her java. The Griselda alum sat on the ground, holding a teacup, in an off-the-shoulder white floral dress. Her chihuahua, Amore, whom she adopted in early 2024, was a consistent presence throughout the social media share, whether sitting beside his mom or posing up close to the camera.
She later stepped indoors and positioned herself in front of an iPad for interviews about the latest drop.
"Press junket at hm for the launch of @diosmiocoffee at Walmart!🥳🥳☕️," the brunette beauty captioned her photo dump.