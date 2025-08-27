Sofía Vergara Exposes Her Buttcheeks in Scandalous Swimsuits While Promoting Her Skincare Brand: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara looked back on some of her favorite swim looks in a cheeky new advertisement. The Modern Family star, 53, flaunted her assets while promoting her skincare brand, Toty, on Monday, August 25. Vergara stunned in a series of bikinis and one-piece bathing suits by the ocean.



Sofía Vergara's Scandalous Toty Promo

The video kicked off with a clip of the actress lying face down, topless, on a daybed in the middle of the water. She exposed her backside in a tiny white thong as she smiled and waved to the camera. The montage then transitioned into Vergara wearing a sparkly red dress. She videoed herself in the skintight ensemble, turning around to flaunt her curves in the mirror. Next, the TV star stumbled around a balcony in a cheeky blue one-piece. She climbed down from a lounge chair, holding what appeared to be a bottle of sparkling water.



Source: @toty/Instagram Sofía Vergara bared her backside by the water.

The montage concluded with three more short clips of Vergara, whether baring her cleavage on the red carpet or driving a truck in a silk dress. Toty added a photo of her sunscreens, serums and creams to each memory according to which product fit the mood of the shot. "It’s giving divina, always 💘 @sofiavergara," the brand captioned the Instagram Reel as "It's Getting Hot" by Neko Fuzz played in the background.



Sofía Vergara Flaunts Her Figure in Racy Throwback Clip

Last week, Vergara published another throwback video from her early modeling days. She stripped down to a cleavage-baring black bikini top while pretending to lick a horse by the ocean. "#tbt Mex. ☀️," she captioned the video, set to "Hasta el Amanecer" by Nicky Jam. Diplo commented red hearts and fire emojis in support of the star. "She's looking a bit like Margot Robbie in her younger days," one fan noticed.

Sofía Vergara Dazzles With ¡Dios Mío! Coffee

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara has her own coffee brand.