Sofía Vergara's Hottest Bikini Moments: See the Sizzling Pics!
A Tropical Getaway
Sofía Vergara flaunted her assets in a skimpy bikini while she soaked up the sun during a beach vacation in December 2024. She rested on her stomach on the lounge chair, drawing attention to her plump rear.
She said in the caption, "Family traits or @natibotero7 torture?😂❤️."
Hot at 52
In November 2024, the America's Got Talent judge showed off her curves in a black bikini top with a ribbon detail and a matching bottom while posing for the camera.
"Second round at the beach today🥳🦃🦀," Vergara captioned the post.
Sofía Vergara Was on Fire!
Vergara served her face card and enviable figure when she wore a brown and black one-piece bikini in a November 2024 beach outing.
Sizzling!
As they celebrated Thanksgiving holiday in her home country of Colombia, Vergara captured eye-popping photos she later shared with her fans.
In a photoset, the Modern Family star rocked a floral two-piece outfit with a high slit that offered a glimpse of her toned legs. The off-the-shoulder top also emphasized her slender shoulders.
Getting Her Dose of Vitamin D
The Colombian-American beauty showcased her ripped physique in a patterned two-piece bikini while in a sunbathing session in July 2024.
She Shared Good News
"After months of testing samples and styles, I could not be happier to share my new swim collection at @walmart is officially live!😍 Just in time for spring break😘," she captioned a March 2024 photo of herself sporting a green swimsuit.
Sofía Vergara Maximized Her Vacation Experience
In July 2023, Vergara stepped into a blue and black leopard print bikini to enjoy her time off before going back to work.
She wrote in the caption, "Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁."
Sea Goddess
Vergara put her ageless and stunning figure on display in a white one-piece swimsuit as she celebrated her birthday in Capri, Italy.
Sofía Vergara Dazzled More
The bikini-clad star struck a pose in head-turning swimwear in a July 2023 Instagram update to mark a milestone on the platform.
"30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘," she announced in the caption.
A Closer Look
The Griselda star wowed fans when she slipped into a daring beach ensemble in a December 2022 mirror selfie.