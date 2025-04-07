or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoPHOTOS

Sofía Vergara's Hottest Bikini Moments: See the Sizzling Pics!

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara could easily snag a golden buzzer if there were a competition for best bikini snaps!

By:

April 7 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A Tropical Getaway

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara basked in the sun during a sunny beach getaway.

Sofía Vergara flaunted her assets in a skimpy bikini while she soaked up the sun during a beach vacation in December 2024. She rested on her stomach on the lounge chair, drawing attention to her plump rear.

She said in the caption, "Family traits or @natibotero7 torture?😂❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Hot at 52

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara enjoyed another beach trip before the holiday season in 2024.

In November 2024, the America's Got Talent judge showed off her curves in a black bikini top with a ribbon detail and a matching bottom while posing for the camera.

"Second round at the beach today🥳🦃🦀," Vergara captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara Was on Fire!

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She uploaded several photosets taken during her 2024 beach trips.

Vergara served her face card and enviable figure when she wore a brown and black one-piece bikini in a November 2024 beach outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Sizzling!

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara took a time off in her home country.

As they celebrated Thanksgiving holiday in her home country of Colombia, Vergara captured eye-popping photos she later shared with her fans.

In a photoset, the Modern Family star rocked a floral two-piece outfit with a high slit that offered a glimpse of her toned legs. The off-the-shoulder top also emphasized her slender shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting Her Dose of Vitamin D

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She was part of the ABC sitcom for over a decade.

The Colombian-American beauty showcased her ripped physique in a patterned two-piece bikini while in a sunbathing session in July 2024.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Shared Good News

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara manages a variety of business ventures.

"After months of testing samples and styles, I could not be happier to share my new swim collection at @walmart is officially live!😍 Just in time for spring break😘," she captioned a March 2024 photo of herself sporting a green swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara Maximized Her Vacation Experience

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara made the most of her vacation in 2023.

In July 2023, Vergara stepped into a blue and black leopard print bikini to enjoy her time off before going back to work.

She wrote in the caption, "Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁."

Article continues below advertisement

Sea Goddess

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She offered her fresh visuals during a birthday getaway.

Vergara put her ageless and stunning figure on display in a white one-piece swimsuit as she celebrated her birthday in Capri, Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara Dazzled More

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara seductively posed in a balcony in the July 2023 update.

The bikini-clad star struck a pose in head-turning swimwear in a July 2023 Instagram update to mark a milestone on the platform.

"30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘," she announced in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

A Closer Look

sofia vergaras sexiest bikini photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara captured a mirror selfie while sporting a slinky swimsuit.

The Griselda star wowed fans when she slipped into a daring beach ensemble in a December 2022 mirror selfie.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.