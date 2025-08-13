Sofía Vergara Flaunts Cleavage in Red-Hot Dress While Celebrating Her Sister's Birthday: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara drew eyes during her sister's birthday festivities. The Modern Family star, 53, was the center of attention in a busty red gown while celebrating Veronica Vergara on Tuesday, August 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara is close with her sister Veronica.

Sofía stunned in a strapless red maxi that bared her cleavage. She paired the figure-hugging frock with dangling silver earrings and wore her brunette locks in loose waves. Veronica dressed up as well, donning a strapless black dress with a sequin bodice and feathered skirt. She swept her hair into a sleek bun and accessorized with large silver earrings. The ladies appeared to be enjoying an evening out together, as several other women were pictured wearing dresses in the background of an Instagram Story. While Sofía is in the spotlight, Veronica maintains a low profile and has a private Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara's Recent Projects

On Tuesday evening, the America's Got Talent judge updated fans that she had gotten her hair color touched up by Matt Rez. The celebrity colorist is responsible for the strands of several stars, including Hailey Bieber, Tate McRae, Camila Mendes and Lucy Hale. Sofía also published a post teasing a recent project. She is the founder of ¡Dios Mío! Coffee, described by the brand as "a tribute from Latina women to the world." The brunette beauty bit her finger in a provocative Instagram photo. Her face was covered with coffee grinds, while her cleavage-baring red floral frock remained spotless. "What does it look like I’ve been up to? 😉," she wrote. "H.R. meeting," fellow AGT judge Howie Mandel joked in the comments section.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara frequently flaunts her figure online.

Five days prior, Sofía posted another important collaboration to her. She celebrated 14 years working with St. Jude during a video shoot for the organization. Charles Thomas — a member of the Board of Directors — brought her a vanilla-frosted cake with "14" candles. She made a wish as she sat on a chair in front of a green screen. "14 years with @stjude 🥳!! My favorite set day every year!!❤️❤️" she captioned her post. "Thank you for being a true champion for the kids of St. Jude, Sofia! ❤️," St. Jude commented.

Why Did Sofía Vergara Get Knee Surgery?