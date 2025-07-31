Sofía Vergara Flaunts Her Assets in Cheeky Snap After Knee Surgery: Photo
Sofía Vergara is back to business.
The Modern Family star, 53, was hard at work at physical therapy on Wednesday, July 30, after undergoing knee surgery.
Vergara laid face down on a table as Marco Milano — a physical therapist at Milano Physical Therapy in Chula Vista, Calif. — assessed her legs. She posed for a mirror selfie, donned in chocolate brown leggings and a matching long-sleeve top, with her backside on full display.
"Post op torture courtesy of @milanophysicaltherapy," she captioned the Instagram Story.
Sofía Vergara's Recent Knee Surgery
The TV star's cheeky snap comes just a few days after she got knee surgery on July 25. She announced the operation with a selfie in good spirits from the hospital, dressed in a blue gown and wristband. She seemed to be straight out of the procedure and recuperating in a small room with a private curtain. One image zoomed in on her leg, covered by a bandage and gray brace.
"It's done! Round 2 🙏🏼❤️❤️#knee," she wrote.
Vergara's celebrity friends showed their support from the comments section.
"❤️❤️❤️ proud of you!" her America's Got Talent costar Terry Crews exclaimed.
Lauren Sánchez said, "Sending you ❤️," while Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, "Wishing you speedy recovery !!!!"
Sofía Vergara's Prior Knee Surgery
In April 2024, Vergara had another knee surgery. Her then-boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, showered her with both love and medical advice at the time.
"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... !" she previously quipped on her Instagram Story. "Luv u."
Sofía Vergara Recovers Beside Friends
This time around, Vergara's friends are filling that void and making sure she's well taken care of. On July 27, she lounged at the side of the pool, flaunting her long legs with a large bandage, while her friends took a dip in the water. The actress did not appear to be in pain, with a smile spread across her face and an arm raised in the air.
"🦿👩⚕️," she captioned her Instagram post.
She thanked her pals Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron in a separate selfie.
"With my favorite nurses ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ I love them," she captioned a post. Shortly after, a larger group of friends joined her, which she deemed, "More post op love❤️."
Vergara celebrated her friend Chi's birthday with an afternoon party on July 28. The festivities included a cake and large floral bouquet on a grass lawn.