Sofía Vergara, 52, Roasted for Topless Throwback Photo: 'This Is So Degrading'
Sofía Vergara looked back at a sultry photoshoot — but fans are wishing she didn't.
The Modern Family star, 52, posted a shocking throwback image of herself topless in a tiny thong on Thursday, June 26.
The actress bared her butt in a cheeky white bikini bottom, glancing seductively over one shoulder on Miami Beach. A string of silver pearls hung over her nude back, while her long brunette strands covered her b------ in the front.
A second photo pictured Vergara topless again, this time, wearing a black thong and wide-rimmed hat.
Social Media Reactions to Sofía Vergara's Racy Photos
"Wow. What an amazing hat," fellow America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel commented.
However, other social media users weren;t too amused.
"This is so degrading for someone who has done so well in life. There's really no need to post pictures like this," one person wrote.
Another quipped, "Not hating but how long ago was this shot taken and sorry but is there maybe a little photoshopping happening?!"
A third user agreed with the editing allegations, writing, "Think they’ve photo shopped her head onto the body."
Sofía Vergara Shares More Bikinis and Nude Snaps
Vergara shared another throwback from a summer getaway in Miami last week. She donned a white bikini with sequin details as she glanced down at her cleavage.
"#tbt Miami☀️☀️," she captioned the social media share, not clarifying when exactly the photo was taken.
On June 12, she reminisced over a 2015 photoshoot where she posed naked in a bathtub for Vanity Fair. She showed off her curves inside the water, with bubbles covering her private areas, as photographer Annie Leibovitz snapped away.
"#tbt @vanityfair @annieleibovitz 📸," Vergara wrote on the Instagram post.
Fans were once again not pleased with the AGT judge's provocative display.
"Girl they're deporting people why u gotta post yourself half naked rn 😭😭," one person questioned, while another said, "Latinos all over the country are being prosecuted and persecuted. Can you hold off a minute showing us your naked body?"
The TV star soaked in some rays recently as well while promoting her beauty brand, Toty. She ditched her bikini top while sunbathing face down on a beach chair, her butt fully exposed. Toty Solaria Body Sunscreen was positioned in front of her as she laid on a pillow adorned with pom poms.
"Llego el verano!☀️ @toty," she captioned the post from three weeks ago, which translates to "summer has arrived."