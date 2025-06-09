or
Topless Sofía Vergara, 52, Tans by the Pool in Tiny Thong: See the Hot Photo!

Photo of Sofía Vergara.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Topless Sofia Vergara tanned by the pool in a tiny black thong — see the cheeky photo!

By:

June 9 2025, Updated 8:47 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara is too hot to handle!

The star, 52, ditched her top and showed off her bum in a tiny thong while laying outside in a new photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday, June 8.

"Llego el verano!☀️ @toty," she captioned the sultry photo.

Hottie!

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The star ditched her top in a new photo.

Vergara set the internet ablaze with her recent snapshot.

"How the f--- are u 52 years old 🔥🔥," one person quipped, while another said, "You’re so beautiful."

A third person added, "QUEEN."

Even Vergara's America's Got Talent costar and pal Heidi Klum noticed the stunning photograph, writing, "Come over ….I am doing the same thing. Sunbathing 😛👙💦."

She Loves a Thirst Trap!

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The brunette babe previously posted a similar photo on Instagram.

This is hardly the first time the Modern Family star has posted a thirst trap. On April 12, she posted a similar photo — only wearing a thong again.

"a casi llega el verano!☀️☀️protégete con @toty 👙," she wrote, which translates to: "Summertime is almost here! ☀️☀️protect yourself with @toty 👙."

The actress frequently promotes her brand, toty, which she launched in 2023.

While growing up in Colombia, “The plan was always ‘go to the beach.' We did it the wrong way. We didn’t know about protecting ourselves — we [applied] coconut oil. It was like frying a chicken," she said of why she wants others to protect themselves.

Aging Like Fine Wine

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara said she 'cares less' what people think about her.

The brunette bombshell also spoke about aging.

“I do see changes that I don’t like, but I try not to focus on them. I’m also now very grateful that I understood to use sun protection when I was younger, because I think that’s why I feel good now with the way I look. That’s what I tell my niece!” she said to a news outlet.

Though she doesn't love getting older, she's learned to embrace change.

“It’s all the knowledge. That’s all. I’ve never really cared that much about what people think. But now I really care less," she shared.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara frequently discusses getting older in interviews.

She also revealed her tips and tricks to looking her best. “I take sleeping seriously now. Before, I could survive on six hours, now I know that I don’t look good if I don’t sleep more,” she said. “If I have a photoshoot, I try to wake up a little bit earlier because you’re puffier, you need some more time. Our job as actors, it’s not like, put your glasses on, and go pick up your kid at school or go and sit in a desk. You have to be camera-ready and do your job. But it takes longer now that I’m older.”

