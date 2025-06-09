This is hardly the first time the Modern Family star has posted a thirst trap. On April 12, she posted a similar photo — only wearing a thong again.

"a casi llega el verano!☀️☀️protégete con @toty 👙," she wrote, which translates to: "Summertime is almost here! ☀️☀️protect yourself with @toty 👙."

The actress frequently promotes her brand, toty, which she launched in 2023.

While growing up in Colombia, “The plan was always ‘go to the beach.' We did it the wrong way. We didn’t know about protecting ourselves — we [applied] coconut oil. It was like frying a chicken," she said of why she wants others to protect themselves.