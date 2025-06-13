Sofía Vergara Strips Down in Jaw-Dropping Bathtub Photo
Sofía Vergara just turned up the heat — again.
The Modern Family bombshell gave fans a steamy throwback on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her 2015 Vanity Fair photoshoot.
In one jaw-dropping snap, the actress lounged in a bathtub with cameras and lighting equipment surrounding her. Half-submerged in water, Vergara struck a cheeky smile at the camera while bath bubbles covered her chest — leaving little to the imagination as she showed off her bare side.
“#tbt @vanityfair @annieleibovitz 📸,” she captioned the post.
She then slipped into a curve-hugging brown animal-print bodysuit with a plunging neckline, adding a matching fur coat and sky-high stilettos for full dramatic effect.
Her big, voluminous curls were styled by a team member mid-shoot, giving her that classic, old-Hollywood look with a wild twist.
Another shot was taken outdoors, where a man held her up midair as she rocked a cheetah-print boyleg bikini set while her legs were out.
Later on Instagram Stories, the Griselda star shared a list of beauty myths she’s totally over with as she was applying her brand Toty’s compact foundation.
“tanning culture and avoiding SPF, 10-step suncare and skincare routine, not embracing your latina culture,” she wrote.
She also made it clear she’s not into “skincare brands that aren't backed by science.”
Of course, “only wearing sunscreen on sunny days” is a big no-no for her.
Back in May, the starlet got real about her beauty philosophy for People's Beautiful Issue.
"I think because I’m Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It’s something that makes you feel good," she explained. "I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I’m older, it’s great, because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you, what doesn’t look good on you. I don’t do what is in fashion. I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful."
She then spilled her ride or die beauty item.
“I’ve always been consistent with my approach to self-care … daily sunscreen is my non-negotiable. I’ve been diligent about this since I was younger,” she told NewBeauty in March.
She then recalled, “But back then, sunscreen was awful! The formulas were heavy, greasy, sticky and made me break out. They were impossible to wear under makeup.”
Turns out, she discovered her go-to product while traveling.
“I walked into a pharmacy and found this sunscreen that combined high SPF with makeup. I tried it and thought: ‘This is it! This is my new beauty holy grail.’ From that moment on, it became my daily must-have. It protected my skin and made me look good,” she said.