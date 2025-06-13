Sofia Vergara dropped a steamy bathtub throwback pic from her 2015 photoshoot.

The Modern Family bombshell gave fans a steamy throwback on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her 2015 Vanity Fair photoshoot.

Sofía Vergara just turned up the heat — again.

“#tbt @vanityfair @annieleibovitz 📸,” she captioned the post .

In one jaw-dropping snap, the actress lounged in a bathtub with cameras and lighting equipment surrounding her. Half-submerged in water, Vergara struck a cheeky smile at the camera while bath bubbles covered her chest — leaving little to the imagination as she showed off her bare side.

She then slipped into a curve-hugging brown animal-print bodysuit with a plunging neckline, adding a matching fur coat and sky-high stilettos for full dramatic effect.

Her big, voluminous curls were styled by a team member mid-shoot, giving her that classic, old-Hollywood look with a wild twist.