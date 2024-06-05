Sofía Vergara Admits She 'Worried' About Looking 'Horrific' in Intimate Scenes for 'Griselda': 'I'm Vain, I Guess'
Despite her fabulous figure, Sofía Vergara admitted she had some hesitation when it came to filming intimate scenes for her gritty series Griselda.
The actress explained at a Sunday, June 2, Netflix FYSEE event, that at her age, she wasn't expecting to have to strip down in front of the camera.
"I'm 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn't have worried," explained the Modern Family alum, who's actually 51. "I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific."
"I was like, 'Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side' ... I'm vain I guess. That one kept me awake I think," confessed the mom-of-one.
In the end, Vergara admitted the footage "came out good."
"It's really dark and Andy [Baiz], the director, is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he's like, '[The camera is] never going to stay like a long time on you,'" she spilled.
The America's Got Talent judge has been an open book about wanting to look as youthful as possible, admitting that if she had "more downtime," she "would've done" a procedure or two already.
"[But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks," explained the actress.
"I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready," she confessed in a recent interview. "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there."
While she has had Botox, Vergara said, "I don't believe in filler."
"I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit," the bombshell shared. "At my age — 51 — I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done."
Though the fashion designer has denied ever going under the knife just yet, she's still been accused of doing so — though she brushes off the remarks.
"Sometimes I read messages — I avoid reading comments because, for what? It’s usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous," Vergara said. "I read it and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’ And I’m thinking, It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!"
The Sun reported on Vergara's comments at the Netflix event.