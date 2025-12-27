or
Sofía Vergara Spills Out of Body-Hugging Dress While Celebrating Christmas in Austria: See Photos

Photo of Sofia Vergara
Source: MEGA; @sofiavergara/Instagram

The starlet looked gorgeous in Europe!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara embraced the festive season in a sultry, curve-hugging gown while celebrating the holiday abroad.

“Vienna Opera❤️,” Vergara, 53, captioned a series of Instagram photos from Austria on Friday, December 26.

The Modern Family alum stunned in a strapless gray mermaid-style dress that highlighted her hourglass figure. She completed the glamorous look with a dramatic peacock-feather coat and sleek black boots.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara shared holiday-themed photos.

Fans Applauded Sofía Vergara's Holiday Look

Photo of Sofía Vergara took time to pose while visiting the opera in Austria..
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara took time to pose while visiting the opera in Austria..

Fans were obsessed with the holiday look, sharing their messages of admiration in the comments section.

“Your beauty is endless, I have not seen it in anyone else. It seems that your beauty has a big difference❤️❤️,” one admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan added, “U win the internet today with this post 🔥 ♥.”

“How can a single woman carry so much beauty it's crazy,” a third added.

Sofía Vergara Posed in a Velvet Jumpsuit

Photo of Sofía Vergara jokingly shared her holiday wish list last year.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara jokingly shared her holiday wish list last year.

Earlier this week, Vergara shared photos while wearing a tight, red velvet jumpsuit as she posed with her two dogs under the Christmas tree. She wore her long hair in loose waves and completed the ensemble with a long diamond necklace.

“Merry Christmas To All My Followers!!! I love them!! Thank you for always being there!!!” she captioned the post on Wednesday, December 24.

The actress previously joked about what was on her Christmas wishlist during an episode of Dinner Time Live alongside her son, Manolo, in 2024.

“[I want] money, health, a boyfriend…” she expressed as her child stared at her wide-eyed. “There’s also a bag that I really want.”

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorced in 2023

Photo of Sofía Vergara shared photos with her dogs while posing underneath the Christmas tree.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara shared photos with her dogs while posing underneath the Christmas tree.

Vergara was previously married to Joe Manganiello for nearly seven years. The duo tied the knot in November 2015 and finalized their divorce in July 2023. She was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, welcoming their son Manolo during their two-year marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Sofía Vergara Broke Her Silence on the Split in 2024

Photo of Sofía Vergara shared a rare comment about her divorce last year.
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara shared a rare comment about her divorce last year.

The America’s Got Talent judge addressed her split from the Magic Mike actor, 48, in a 2024 interview.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she expressed. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

