OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sofía Vergara Spills Out of Slinky Velvet Jumpsuit Ahead of Christmas Celebrations: Photos

Source: MEGA/@sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara got in the spirit of Christmas with a sultry red look alongside her dogs.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara is celebrating Christmas with a touch of her signature sultry style.

The Modern Family star, 53, bared her cleavage in a red velvet jumpsuit with lace detailing in photos from Wednesday, December 24. She paired the ensemble with a long diamond necklace and wore her brown hair in loose waves.

Sofía Vergara Posts Holiday Photos

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara matched with her dogs in an all-red outfit.

Vergara posed alongside her two dogs, who were also dressed in red, sitting in front of a Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas To All My Followers!!! I love them!! Thank you for always being there!!!” she captioned her post.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a close-up photo of her pooch seated on her bed next to a lookalike gift bag. The Instagram Story was set to the holiday tune “Ho Ho Ho” by Sia.

Sofía Vergara Wanted 'Money' for Christmas Last Year

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara posed alongside her dogs.

During a December 2024 episode of Dinner Time Live alongside her son, Manolo, Sofía revealed her hilarious Christmas wish.

“[I want] money, health, a boyfriend…” she expressed as her child stared wide-eyed. “There’s also a bag that I really want.”

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara is reportedly dating Douglas Chabbott.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that she was seeing Douglas Chabbott, and this month, she even captioned a photo of them together, “Te am[o]." However, it's unclear if the two are actually dating.

Inside Sofía Vergara's Past Marriages

Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara was previously married twice.

Sofía was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares Manolo.

She was also wed to Joe Manganiello for nearly seven years; the duo tied the knot in November 2015 and finalized their divorce in July 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

A source further articulated, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023.

The America’s Got Talent judge opened up about her divorce in a 2024 interview.

My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she expressed. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

However, the Magic Mike alum disagreed with her analysis.

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated,” he told a different outlet. “I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”

