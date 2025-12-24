Sofía Vergara Spills Out of Slinky Velvet Jumpsuit Ahead of Christmas Celebrations: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara is celebrating Christmas with a touch of her signature sultry style. The Modern Family star, 53, bared her cleavage in a red velvet jumpsuit with lace detailing in photos from Wednesday, December 24. She paired the ensemble with a long diamond necklace and wore her brown hair in loose waves.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara Posts Holiday Photos

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara matched with her dogs in an all-red outfit.

Vergara posed alongside her two dogs, who were also dressed in red, sitting in front of a Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas To All My Followers!!! I love them!! Thank you for always being there!!!” she captioned her post. On Tuesday, the actress shared a close-up photo of her pooch seated on her bed next to a lookalike gift bag. The Instagram Story was set to the holiday tune “Ho Ho Ho” by Sia.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara Wanted 'Money' for Christmas Last Year

View this post on Instagram Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara posed alongside her dogs.

During a December 2024 episode of Dinner Time Live alongside her son, Manolo, Sofía revealed her hilarious Christmas wish. “[I want] money, health, a boyfriend…” she expressed as her child stared wide-eyed. “There’s also a bag that I really want.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara is reportedly dating Douglas Chabbott.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that she was seeing Douglas Chabbott, and this month, she even captioned a photo of them together, “Te am[o]." However, it's unclear if the two are actually dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Sofía Vergara's Past Marriages

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara was previously married twice.

Sofía was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares Manolo. She was also wed to Joe Manganiello for nearly seven years; the duo tied the knot in November 2015 and finalized their divorce in July 2023. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement at the time. A source further articulated, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023.