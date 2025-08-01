Sofía Vergara Stuns in Semi-Nude Throwback Video at the Beach
Sofía Vergara has been delivering racy content for decades.
The Modern Family actress, 53, looked back on a scandalous video during her early modeling days on Thursday, July 31.
Vergara shared a montage of some of her favorite modeling moments. The video kicked off with the star unbuttoning a blue shirt by the beach, nearly exposing her b------ underneath. She then flaunted her cleavage in a chocolate brown bikini while pretending to lick a horse by the water. The star cycled through several looks, including a light blue frock, a black bikini top and a sole towel.
"#tbt😂," she captioned the video as Lana Del Rey's "Video Games" played in the background.
"Beautiful then and beautiful now!!" one fan wrote, while another quipped, "I mean I'd marry her."
Sofía Vergara's Physical Therapy Thirst Trap
Vergara seems to be in good spirits following her recent knee surgery, as on Friday, August 1, she was seen resting in bed as her dog nipped at her hand.
Two days prior, she showed her dedication to post-operation recovery with a cheeky snap from physical therapy. She lay face down on a table as Marco Milano — a physical therapist at Milano Physical Therapy in Chula Vista, Calif. — worked on her legs.
"Post op torture courtesy of @milanophysicaltherapy," she captioned the July 30 Instagram Story.
Sofía Vergara's Knee Surgery
The TV star announced she underwent knee surgery on July 25 with a selfie dressed in a hospital gown and wristband. She lounged inside a small room with a private curtain, seemingly waiting for a doctor to come inside. Before heading home, they wrapped her leg in a gray brace and bandage to protect the knee from any damage.
"❤️❤️❤️ proud of you!" her America's Got Talent costar Terry Crews cheered her on from the comments section, while Patrick Schwarzenegger wished her a "speedy recovery."
"You did it !!!!!! ❤️," Heidi Klum exclaimed.
Sofía Vergara's 'Favorite Nurses'
Outside of social media, Vergara's friends took care of her. They plunged into the pool while the actress lounged at the edge of the water, flaunting a large bandage on her knee. Nonetheless, she still flashed a smile for the camera and raised an arm in the air.
Vergara particularly credited Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron for helping her and rendered them her "favorite nurses."
"More post op love❤️," she captioned a post with more friends on lounge chairs. The group gifted her a collection of sweets to snack on to boost her spirits.