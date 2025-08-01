or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara Stuns in Semi-Nude Throwback Video at the Beach

Photo of Sofía Vergara
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara turned up the heat in a revealing throwback video from modeling gigs as a young woman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara has been delivering racy content for decades.

The Modern Family actress, 53, looked back on a scandalous video during her early modeling days on Thursday, July 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sofía Vergara reminisced over her young modeling days.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara reminisced over her young modeling days.

Vergara shared a montage of some of her favorite modeling moments. The video kicked off with the star unbuttoning a blue shirt by the beach, nearly exposing her b------ underneath. She then flaunted her cleavage in a chocolate brown bikini while pretending to lick a horse by the water. The star cycled through several looks, including a light blue frock, a black bikini top and a sole towel.

"#tbt😂," she captioned the video as Lana Del Rey's "Video Games" played in the background.

"Beautiful then and beautiful now!!" one fan wrote, while another quipped, "I mean I'd marry her."

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara's Physical Therapy Thirst Trap

Image of Sofía Vergara has been modeling for over three decades.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara has been modeling for over three decades.

Vergara seems to be in good spirits following her recent knee surgery, as on Friday, August 1, she was seen resting in bed as her dog nipped at her hand.

Two days prior, she showed her dedication to post-operation recovery with a cheeky snap from physical therapy. She lay face down on a table as Marco Milano — a physical therapist at Milano Physical Therapy in Chula Vista, Calif. — worked on her legs.

"Post op torture courtesy of @milanophysicaltherapy," she captioned the July 30 Instagram Story.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara's Knee Surgery

Image of Sofía Vergara has received two knee surgeries.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara has received two knee surgeries.

The TV star announced she underwent knee surgery on July 25 with a selfie dressed in a hospital gown and wristband. She lounged inside a small room with a private curtain, seemingly waiting for a doctor to come inside. Before heading home, they wrapped her leg in a gray brace and bandage to protect the knee from any damage.

"❤️❤️❤️ proud of you!" her America's Got Talent costar Terry Crews cheered her on from the comments section, while Patrick Schwarzenegger wished her a "speedy recovery."

"You did it !!!!!! ❤️," Heidi Klum exclaimed.

Sofía Vergara's 'Favorite Nurses'

Image of Sofía Vergara recently underwent knee surgery.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara recently underwent knee surgery.

Outside of social media, Vergara's friends took care of her. They plunged into the pool while the actress lounged at the edge of the water, flaunting a large bandage on her knee. Nonetheless, she still flashed a smile for the camera and raised an arm in the air.

Vergara particularly credited Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron for helping her and rendered them her "favorite nurses."

"More post op love❤️," she captioned a post with more friends on lounge chairs. The group gifted her a collection of sweets to snack on to boost her spirits.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.