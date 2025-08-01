NEWS Sofía Vergara Stuns in Semi-Nude Throwback Video at the Beach Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara turned up the heat in a revealing throwback video from modeling gigs as a young woman. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 1 2025, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara has been delivering racy content for decades. The Modern Family actress, 53, looked back on a scandalous video during her early modeling days on Thursday, July 31.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara reminisced over her young modeling days.

Vergara shared a montage of some of her favorite modeling moments. The video kicked off with the star unbuttoning a blue shirt by the beach, nearly exposing her b------ underneath. She then flaunted her cleavage in a chocolate brown bikini while pretending to lick a horse by the water. The star cycled through several looks, including a light blue frock, a black bikini top and a sole towel. "#tbt😂," she captioned the video as Lana Del Rey's "Video Games" played in the background. "Beautiful then and beautiful now!!" one fan wrote, while another quipped, "I mean I'd marry her."

Sofía Vergara's Physical Therapy Thirst Trap

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara has been modeling for over three decades.

Vergara seems to be in good spirits following her recent knee surgery, as on Friday, August 1, she was seen resting in bed as her dog nipped at her hand. Two days prior, she showed her dedication to post-operation recovery with a cheeky snap from physical therapy. She lay face down on a table as Marco Milano — a physical therapist at Milano Physical Therapy in Chula Vista, Calif. — worked on her legs. "Post op torture courtesy of @milanophysicaltherapy," she captioned the July 30 Instagram Story.

Sofía Vergara's Knee Surgery

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara has received two knee surgeries.

The TV star announced she underwent knee surgery on July 25 with a selfie dressed in a hospital gown and wristband. She lounged inside a small room with a private curtain, seemingly waiting for a doctor to come inside. Before heading home, they wrapped her leg in a gray brace and bandage to protect the knee from any damage. "❤️❤️❤️ proud of you!" her America's Got Talent costar Terry Crews cheered her on from the comments section, while Patrick Schwarzenegger wished her a "speedy recovery." "You did it !!!!!! ❤️," Heidi Klum exclaimed.

Sofía Vergara's 'Favorite Nurses'

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara recently underwent knee surgery.